Covid-19: Hospital admissions coming down, but death rate remains unchanged

Belgium’s reproduction rate has dropped to 0.99, meaning that one person with coronavirus infects on average fewer than one other person, according to the latest official figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Saturday.

This means that the epidemic is slowly retreating in Belgium.

From 14 to 20 April, the number of people testing positive per day fell by 4% to 3,600 from the 7-day average of the week before.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 968,107. This reflects those who have been infected, all confirmed active cases, and those who have since recovered or died as a result of the virus.

Over the past two weeks, 448.1 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is an 11% decrease compared to the two weeks before.

From 14 to 20 April, an average number of 39.4 deaths occurred per day, unchanged compared to the week before. This brings the total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic to 23,954.

Between 17 and 23 April, an average of 236.4 patients were admitted to the hospital per day, the same as the average of the week before.

The total number of coronavirus patients in hospitals on Friday was 2,942, down by 47 from the day before, of whom 901 patients were in intensive care units, down by nine from the day before. Meanwhile, 544 patients were on a ventilator, five fewer than the previous day.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 12,202,244 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 41,067.9 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 9.7%.

This percentage is unchanged since last week’s seven-day average, while testing decreased by 7%.

As of 20 April, a total of 2,538,840 people in Belgium have received at least one dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, or 27.6% of the population aged 18 and older.

In addition, 733,278 people – or 8% of the adult population – have been fully vaccinated.

The Brussels Times