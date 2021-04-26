   
Electric vehicle-sharing company launches in Brussels
Monday, 26 April, 2021
    Credit: GreenMobility

    The Danish electric vehicle-sharing service GreenMobility has launched its business in Brussels, where it has created dedicated parking spaces in the historic city centre, and near the EU headquarters.

    The company, which allows people to hire its electric cars by the hour, is already active in Ghent and Antwerp, and will soon open another dedicated ‘Hotsot’ near Brussels Airport.

    “Our app works the same across all the cities we operate in. You can buy an hourly package in Denmark and drive to Copenhagen Airport – and then freely continue the drive when you land in Brussels, on the same package,” Thomas Heltborg Juul, CEO of GreenMobility said in a statement.

    The three hotspots are placed in the Interparking Monnaie, Interparking Grand Place, and Interparking 2 Portes, near Place Luxembourg. Flexible street parking, which is already possible in Antwerp and Ghent, is not yet available in Brussels.

    GreenMobility will make one or more cars available in each hotspot for Brussels’ residents who want to travel to other cities, and users in Antwerp and Ghent can now drive to the capital with their car and leave it there.

    The service is also announcing the expansion of its availability in the Ghent area to other neighbouring municipalities.

    Over 30 other European cities have already pre-approved GreenMobility as a potential partner, and by 2021 GreenMobility, plans to launch in up to six new cities.

    “Ideally, you should always be able to choose a sustainable mobility solution, no matter where you are in Europe,” said Juul.

