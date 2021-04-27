   
KU Leuven withdraws controversial advertising slogan
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 27 April, 2021
Latest News:
Delhaize becomes Belhaize as part of shop local...
Put your vaccination ahead of your holiday plans,...
Admin of ‘La Boum 2’ Facebook event questioned...
European Commission wants to vacate half of its...
KU Leuven withdraws controversial advertising slogan...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 27 April 2021
    Delhaize becomes Belhaize as part of shop local pledge
    Put your vaccination ahead of your holiday plans, urges Flanders
    Admin of ‘La Boum 2’ Facebook event questioned by police
    European Commission wants to vacate half of its buildings by 2030
    KU Leuven withdraws controversial advertising slogan
    Brussels will not impose own curfew after federal abolition, says Vervoort
    Frank Vandenbroucke gets his first jab from AstraZeneca
    Customers were charged twice for their purchases at Carrefour this weekend
    Police contacted Facebook to find out how to stop the spread of the La Boum 2 ad
    Young people have little faith in Belgian pension system
    ‘No sign’ of contagion after 5,000-strong test concert in Barcelona
    Belgium in Brief: Nobody Was Racing
    Brussels wants you to vote on murals that honour ‘100 years of ups and downs’
    Belgium bans all passenger travel from India, Brazil and South Africa
    Schools must protect staff before resuming face-to-face teaching, education union says
    ‘Not a race’: Francophone politicians oppose faster relaxations in Flanders
    Physical Belgian Pride event cancelled for second year running 
    First hearing by European Commission against AstraZeneca tomorrow
    58 travellers caught with false Covid-19 test at Brussels Airport
    ‘Preventive approach will be adopted’ in preparation for La Boum 2, says Close
    View more
    Share article:

    KU Leuven withdraws controversial advertising slogan

    Tuesday, 27 April 2021

    Ladeuzeplein at Leuven University. Photo from KUL.

    KU Leuven has withdrawn its advertising slogan “Because you don’t order a ‘ndrangheta for dessert” after complaints from the Italian community in Belgium.

    The slogan, which was intended to make potential students interested in research into resistance against the Italian mafia family, caused quite a stir.

    In a press release, the university stressed that it was “never the intention to hurt anyone.”

    The controversial slogan was part of a broader advertising campaign by KU Leuven for various Bachelor’s programmes. There were 23 research stories highlighted and provided with a slogan.

    The campaign wanted to bring attention to the research work and teachings of the Applied Linguistics programme on the Antwerp campus of KU Leuven. The ad appeared on buses and bus shelters of De Lijn in Antwerp.

    WANT JIJ BESTELT GEEN ‘NDRANGHETA ALS DESSERT

    Dit is de laatste diep ironische reclamecampagne van de Universiteit van…

    Posted by Stefano L. Novecento on Saturday, April 24, 2021

    Stefano Lucchesi was one of the Italians who took offence at the slogan, posting on social media that Italians, many of whom were personally affected by the workings of the ‘ndrangheta crime syndicate, “cannot allow these words to be used again and again in 2021 for advertising, media hype, or irony!”

    “It is the UNIVERSITY! The place where historical memory, respect, the culture of right and justice should prevail,” Lucchesi wrote.

    The research the slogan hinted at focused on how the anti-Mafia movement in Italy is working to weaken the grip of the ‘ndrangheta and others on society.

    The importance and relevance of the research was jointly acknowledged by the Italian Embassy and the University of Leuven in the press release.

    The Brussels Times