Belgium in Brief: A Get-Out-Of-Covid-Free Card

Now that the ‘EU Covid-19 certificate’ for free travel is taking shape, people across the bloc are looking into whether such a pass could also be used for more possibilities within individual countries.

In Denmark, which is already using the certificate, showing your “corona pass” gives you access to restaurants, cinemas and any other place that’s otherwise still closed for the rest of society.

A similar system in Belgium, however, is not looking likely (yet), as experts say it isn’t a good idea to split society into the vaccinated and the non-vaccinated.

“I am not in favour of such a system until the whole population has had the opportunity to be vaccinated, or to change their decision (if it was negative first),” said virologist Marc Van Ranst.

“We have to do this in solidarity. As long as everyone has not received a vaccine, it will not be accepted by the population to make distinctions.”

Experts are still looking into the possibility of relaxing some measures for vaccinated people, but it doesn’t seem like getting your jab will likely get you into a Belgian restaurant sooner than anyone else.

So, what do you think? Would you want a ‘Covid-19 pass’ if it means you can properly go out for dinner sooner? Or would you rather wait until everyone has at least had the chance?

A hidden green space next to Brussels’ Royal Park of Laeken rose from obscurity in the last years as it became the centre of a disagreement between locals and the regional government.

The dispute? What to build on Donderberg, one of the last genuinely wild spots in Brussels. Read more.

The brewers from the Brussels Beer Project (BBP) have unveiled the location of their second bar in Brussels after days of hints posted on the company’s social media platform.

The new Ixelles venue, located on the corner of Rue du Bailli and Avenue Louise, was perhaps better known to many expats as the former location of the Irish pub Michael Collins. Read More.

Following the Consultative Committee’s decision on Wednesday to give the official green light for the ‘outdoor plan,’ the latest draft Ministerial Decree lists all measures that will take effect from Saturday 8 May.

The draft Decree, which contains all rules decided during the Committee meetings of 14, 23 and 28 April, will now be submitted to the Council of State for its opinion, announced the cabinet of Interior Affairs Minister Annelies Verlinden. Here’s what you need to know.

Health and addiction organisations have expressed concern at the decision by brewing giant AB InBev to launch its range of so-called ‘hard seltzers’ in Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands. Read More.

If the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approves Pfizer/BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine for children from 12 years old, Belgium will start vaccinating them in September. Read More.

Facebook has blocked the event page for “La Boum 2,” an unauthorised party that was set to take place this weekend in Brussels’ Bois de la Cambre. Read More.