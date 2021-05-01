   
Middelkerke reopens ‘terraces’ one week earlier through legal loophole
Saturday, 01 May, 2021
    Middelkerke reopens ‘terraces’ one week earlier through legal loophole
    Middelkerke reopens ‘terraces’ one week earlier through legal loophole

    Saturday, 01 May 2021

    © Belga

    Terraces in Middelkerke on the Belgian coast have reopened one week early in Middlekerke as Mayor Jean-Marie Dedecker announced last week, however, customers cannot be served by staff on the over 200 tables laid out on the city’s dyke.

    On Thursday last week, Dedecker said he had discovered a legal loophole that would allow him to keep his promise of opening terraces along the seafront on 1 May, despite the Consultative Committee announcing they could only reopen from 8 May.

    “The sun is out and people can remain in the open air for sure,” Dedecker said. “They see that as deliverance. I could have waited another week, but this has a big symbolic value for these people.”

    To do so, he temporarily withdrew the licenses issued to the hospitality establishments, thus returning the area to the public domain.

    The municipality itself then placed the tables and chairs on the dyke, allowing people to purchase takeaway food or drinks from a nearby establishment, and then go and enjoy it at one of the 200 tables, in line with the law.

    A team of volunteers has been tasked with regularly disinfecting the tables and chairs and making sure no garbage is left lying around.

    By midday on Saturday, the tables were quite full, with delighted customers treating the mayor to a round of applause when he visited the dyke.

    The tables and chairs will remain in place until the terraces officially reopen on 8 May.

