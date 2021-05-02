   
Covid-19: New hospital admissions down to under 200 a day
Sunday, 02 May, 2021
    © Belga

    All figures indicating the situation of the epidemic in Belgium, apart from deaths, are slowly decreasing, according to the latest official figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Sunday.

    From 22 to 28 April, the number of new coronavirus cases reported was 3,121, 91 fewer than the seven-day average of the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 993,434. This reflects those who have been infected, all confirmed active cases, and those who have since recovered or died as a result of the virus.

    Over the past two weeks, 411.2 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, a 7% decrease compared to the two weeks before.

    Belgium’s reproduction rate, meanwhile, remains stable at 0.89, its lowest in weeks. This means that one person with coronavirus infects on average fewer than one other person and that the epidemic is slowly retreating in Belgium.

    From 22 to 28 April, an average number of 39.6 deaths occurred per day, up by 1.5% from the seven-day average of the week before. This brings the total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic to 24,258.

    Between 24 April and 1 May, an average of 192.9 patients were admitted to hospital per day, which is 4.7 fewer than the average of the week before, and down by 18% from the previous week’s average.

    The total number of coronavirus patients in hospitals on Saturday was 2,593, down by 114 from the day before. Of this total, 824 patients were in intensive care units, 30 fewer than the day before. Meanwhile, 511 patients were on a ventilator, one fewer than the previous day.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 12,586,507 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 45,374.0 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 7.9%.

    This percentage is down 1.7% since last week’s seven-day average while testing increased by 8%.

    As of 1 May, a total of 3,007,442 people in Belgium had received at least one dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, or 32.7% of the population aged 18 and older.

    In addition, 818,258 people – or 8.9% of the adult population – have been fully vaccinated.

