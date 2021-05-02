Ship quarantined in Antwerp after Indian sailors test positive for coronavirus

An oil tanker has been blocked in the port of Antwerp since Friday after eight Indian crew members tested positive for coronavirus, the Belgian Public Health Department said on Saturday.

Antwerp University Hospital’s laboratory will be analysing whether the virus is the Indian variant.

“On Friday, a quick test was run on eight people showing slight symptoms. The tests all came back positive,” Health Department Spokeswoman Wendy Lee told Belga News Agency.

Twenty-two of the ship’s 23 crew members are Indian nationals. A PCR test has now been done on the entire crew.

The Bochem-Brussels arrived in Antwerp on Wednesday from the French port of Le Havre.

Consultations are to be held on Sunday to determine the next steps, once the results of the tests are known.

