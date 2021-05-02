Fourteen people arrested following Liège procession...

Police placed 14 participants who took part in a Labour Day procession through the streets of Liège under administrative arrest, local police disclosed on Sunday.

Four additional people had been arrested during the day for theft and a fifth for disturbing the peace.

“Liege police made 14 administrative arrests among occupants of the parade’s vehicles. Fourteen tickets were written up and sent off to the attorney-general’s office. The sound systems were seized,” a police spokesperson told Belga News Agency.

Related News

The procession started from Parc d’Avroy at about 3:00 PM, passed through three squares in the city – Place du XX Août, Place de la Republique and Place Saint-Lambert – and then continued on to the Esplanade Saint-Leonard before shifting onto the Boulevard de la Sauvenière.

Around 8:00 PM, the crowd, which marched to the sound of music coming from vehicles, dispersed near the Gare des Guillemins railway station.

The Brussels Times