Storm in Belgium: Gale-force winds of up to 90 km/h recorded

Belgium is officially experiencing a storm, as winds of up to 90 km/h were recorded on Tuesday, which is expected to cause damage and traffic congestion across the country.

According to the Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI), the weather will continue to be very windy with showers throughout the day, and strong wind expected which may cause local troubles or damage and traffic congestion.

Strong gusts of 70 to 80 km/h, even 90 km/h at the seaside are expected throughout the morning, which will be paired with cold temperatures.

As a result of the strong winds, the Federal Public Service for Home Affairs has activated the phone number 1722 for anyone who needs help from the fire brigade, without there being a risk to their life.

The number has been activated to prevent the emergency centre from being overloaded, and so that people who are in danger of losing their life to the situation do not have to wait.

In Brussels, the police announced that access to the Bois de la Cambre for cars being restricted until 2:00 PM on Tuesday due to the predicted strong winds.

🚨 #BoisdelaCambre à #Bruxelles pas accessible aux voitures en raison des rafales de vent à partir de ce soir 22h jusqu’à demain 14h 🌿💨 🚨 #hetTerkamerenbos te #Brussel niet toegankelijk voor auto’s wegens voorspelling hevige wind vanavond vanaf 22u tot en met morgen 14u 🌿💨 pic.twitter.com/fcUMSNlaxs — PolBru (@zpz_polbru) May 3, 2021

During the afternoon, clear skies will start to develop, but they will alternate with showers, especially over the north of the country. The wind will drop inland but will remain quite strong along the coast.

On Wednesday, there will be heavy showers and even a chance of thunderstorms, but temperatures will be milder than the previous day.

The Brussels Times