   
Storm in Belgium: Gale-force winds of up to 90 km/h recorded
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 04 May, 2021
Latest News:
Storm in Belgium: Gale-force winds of up to...
‘Same storm, different boat’: Covid-19 as an occupational...
Pandemic law passes first reading in parliament following...
Total number of coronavirus patients in Belgian hospitals...
Refusing service to non-vaccinated people may be discriminatory,...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 04 May 2021
    Storm in Belgium: Gale-force winds of up to 90 km/h recorded
    ‘Same storm, different boat’: Covid-19 as an occupational hazard
    Pandemic law passes first reading in parliament following lengthy debates
    Total number of coronavirus patients in Belgian hospitals increased
    Refusing service to non-vaccinated people may be discriminatory, warns Unia
    Denmark scraps Johnson & Johnson from vaccination campaign
    French-speaking schools will ‘drastically’ limit exams in June
    The abbot approves: Chimay goes green with new beer
    ‘Asking for trouble’: Belgian PM does not want La Boum 3
    ‘We need to dedicate more efforts towards brain research’, experts emphasise
    Fairground culture recognised as Brussels heritage
    Brussels opens Military Hospital vaccination centre to the public today
    Commission wants to ease entry restrictions for travel from non-EU countries
    Lost grey whale spotted in the French Riviera
    EMA starts evaluating use of Pfizer’s vaccine for 12-15-year-olds
    Maskless UK test concert brings together thousands
    Over 400 people officially changed gender identity in 2020 in Belgium
    Strike scheduled for Francophone daycares this Wednesday
    Women still make up the bulk of Europe’s part-time workers
    India’s situation worsens as number of cases approaches 20 million
    View more
    Share article:

    Storm in Belgium: Gale-force winds of up to 90 km/h recorded

    Tuesday, 04 May 2021

    Credit: Belga

    Belgium is officially experiencing a storm, as winds of up to 90 km/h were recorded on Tuesday, which is expected to cause damage and traffic congestion across the country.

    According to the Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI), the weather will continue to be very windy with showers throughout the day, and strong wind expected which may cause local troubles or damage and traffic congestion.

    Strong gusts of 70 to 80 km/h, even 90 km/h at the seaside are expected throughout the morning, which will be paired with cold temperatures.

    As a result of the strong winds, the Federal Public Service for Home Affairs has activated the phone number 1722 for anyone who needs help from the fire brigade, without there being a risk to their life.

    The number has been activated to prevent the emergency centre from being overloaded, and so that people who are in danger of losing their life to the situation do not have to wait.

    In Brussels, the police announced that access to the Bois de la Cambre for cars being restricted until 2:00 PM on Tuesday due to the predicted strong winds.

    During the afternoon,  clear skies will start to develop, but they will alternate with showers, especially over the north of the country. The wind will drop inland but will remain quite strong along the coast.

    On Wednesday, there will be heavy showers and even a chance of thunderstorms, but temperatures will be milder than the previous day.

    The Brussels Times