   
Brussels and Antwerp hospitals collaborate on pediatric surgery network
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 06 May, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels and Antwerp hospitals collaborate on pediatric surgery...
Explained: Brussels’ vaccination queue jumpers...
Belgian politician resigns after attending La Boum 2...
New study shows importance of second dose of...
Carlos Brito will step down as AB InBev...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 06 May 2021
    Brussels and Antwerp hospitals collaborate on pediatric surgery network
    Explained: Brussels’ vaccination queue jumpers
    Belgian politician resigns after attending La Boum 2
    New study shows importance of second dose of coronavirus vaccine
    Carlos Brito will step down as AB InBev CEO in July
    Cowboy eyes market dominance with new ‘step through’ e-bike
    EU representative in UK gets full diplomatic status after months of dispute
    Limburg court drops €13 million solar panel fraud case
    Nederlands, AUB: Brussels communes criticised for Francophone bias
    ‘Follow US example to suspend patents on coronavirus vaccines,’ says Workers’ Party
    Total number of coronavirus cases in Belgium exceeds one million
    Government reaches agreement on pay rises for private sector
    The Recap: Waste, Workers & Worms
    Norway to introduce ‘vaccine certificates’ from early June
    Vaccination record in Flanders: over 100,000 shots administered today
    TUI increases flights to tourist destinations this month
    8 May reopening ‘doesn’t feel right’ for every brewery
    High Council for Health calls for reimbursement for ADHD medication
    Limburg mayor (56) accused of jumping vaccination queue
    Brussels no longer the starting point for new night train to Prague
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels and Antwerp hospitals collaborate on pediatric surgery network

    Thursday, 06 May 2021

    Photo by Aditya Romansa on Unsplash

    UZ Brussel and the Antwerp Hospital Network, together with the Sisters of Antwerp Hospital, are teaming up to create a new network for pediatric surgery.

    The goal is to have a pediatric surgeon available day and night, all year round.

    The alliance, called Saffier, involves six paediatric surgeons from the various hospitals joining forces in three of the country’s largest centres for surgery for rare paediatric diseases.

    Saffier will operate from the ZNA Koningin Paola Kinderziekenhuis in Antwerp, the GZA Ziekenhuizen campus Sint-Augustinus and the UZ Brussel in Jette.

    Belgium only has about 30 paediatric surgeons in total, spread over 12 centres, largely because the discipline is so highly specialised.

    “Eighty percent of the surgical interventions on children take place in the first year of life,” Dr. Paul Leyman told Bruzz, “a large proportion of them even in the first 48 hours after birth.”

    “That makes paediatric surgery a speciality. A child is not a mini-adult: they have a completely different physique and much less blood. A newborn, for example, has 23 centilitres of blood, the contents of a soft drink bottle. Therefore, a bloodless surgical technique with as little tissue trauma as possible is very important.”

    Paediatric surgery is a specialisation for rare conditions children from newborns up to sixteen years of age.

    It involves operations on the head and neck, chest, abdomen and digestive system. For neurological, orthopaedic and plastic procedures, children can also visit the three hospitals, but these are not part of the Saffier cooperation.

    “By working together, we want to be better at rare child surgery,” said professor Toon De Backer of the UZ Brussel.

    The Brussels Times