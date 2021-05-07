   
Over 60% of Belgians in favour of privileges for the vaccinated
Friday, 07 May, 2021
    By Maïthé Chini

    63% are in favour of additional freedoms for people who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus once everyone has had the chance to get the jab, the results of the 36th Great Corona Study show.

    Some 20,300 Belgians gave their opinion on the matter in the latest survey of the study conducted by the UAntwerp, UHasselt, KU Leuven and ULB.

    While 63% want to wait until everyone has had the chance to get vaccinated, 8% indicated that vaccinated people could already get some privileges once all over-65s have been vaccinated.

    13% want to wait until all over-40s have been vaccinated, and 7% stated that vaccinated people should not get extra freedoms at all.

    “We know that our sample is not fully representative of the Belgian population, but statistical corrections allow us to make very meaningful statements,” the scientists involved stated.

    Additionally, 29% of those surveyed said they were not planning a summer holiday, and 28.6% said they would be fully vaccinated before they went on holiday.

    About 9.5% said they had already booked a trip, and would not change it if it coincided with their vaccination appointment.