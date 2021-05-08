   
Covid-19: Deaths rise slightly, all other numbers go down
Saturday, 08 May, 2021
    Covid-19: Deaths rise slightly, all other numbers go down

    Saturday, 08 May 2021

    © Belga

    There are 744 patients being treated in intensive care for Covid-19 in Belgium and a total of 2,402 people hospitalised with a coronavirus infection, according to figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute updated on Saturday morning.

    Between 1 and 7 May, there was an average of 167.4 hospital admissions per day due to coronavirus, a 15% decrease compared to the previous reference period.

    Between 28 April and 4 May, an average of 2,954 new coronavirus infections were detected per day, down by 8% compared to the previous week. Since the beginning of the epidemic in Belgium, 1,010,987 cases of coronavirus infection have been diagnosed.

    Over the same period, an average of 38.9 people have died per day from the virus (+2.6%), bringing the total to 24,483 deaths since the start of the pandemic in Belgium.

    An average of 48,383.7 tests were also carried out daily, with a positive rate of 6.9%.

    The reproduction rate of the virus is 0.87. When it is less than 1, this indicator means that the epidemic tends to slow down.

    The incidence, which indicates the average number of new cases per day per 100,000 inhabitants, reached 376 over 14 days (-16%).

    More than one third of adults (36.6%) have received a first injection of a coronavirus vaccine in Belgium. This represents more than 3.3 million people.

    Of these, 998,777 (10.9% of the adult population in Belgium) have received a second dose and are considered fully protected.

