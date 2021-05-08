   
Belgium marks end of WWII with small ceremony due to health crisis
Saturday, 08 May, 2021
    © Belga

    The traditional ceremony commemorating the end of the Second World War on 8 May 1945 was held on Saturday morning at the Colonne du Congrès in Brussels.

    Due to the health crisis, participation in the commemoration was limited to a reduced group.

    The sole participants were a representative of the King, Defence Minister Ludivine Dedonder, Chief of Defence Admiral Michel Hofman and the president of the national umbrella of Belgian patriotic associations, SERVIO, retired Admiral Jacques Rosiers.

    The commemoration of the end of the deadliest conflict in human history, a war that cost tens of millions of lives, is usually a major event in Belgium, with participants coming from each of the country’s regions.

    Invitees and participants normally include include officials of the federal, regional, local and community governments, active and retired military generals, foreign dignitaries and a host of other personalitiesCoronavirus.

    Due to the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus pandemic, however, the traditional commemoration has been replaced by a limited event.

