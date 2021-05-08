Coronavirus-vaccines: 35% of persons with underlying conditions have had first dose

About 35% of persons aged 18 to 64 with an underlying health condition had at least a first dose of a vaccine against the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) by 7 May, Belgium’s Vaccination Task Force reported on Saturday.

A total of around 1.48 million persons are included in this category by the umbrella agency for health insurance programmes, general practitioners and doctors who specialise in rare ailments.

The task force also gave an update on deliveries expected in Belgium by the end of June.

These include about 4,756,000 doses from Pfizer-BioNTech, with over 733,000 doses coming in per week from the end of May.

Belgium should also be receiving 636,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine by the end of June. Deliveries of the AstraZeneca vaccine -530,400 doses- are expected to end on 24 May while Johnson & Johnson will stop supplying its vaccine (36,000 doses) next week.

Since the end of December 2020, Belgium has received a total of 5,029,000 million doses of vaccines, of which 3,135,000 have come from Pfizer-BioNTech. By 6 May, 36.6% of adults over the age of 18 had received a first jab, while 10.9% were fully vaccinated.

Flanders and Wallonia have each provided 37% of their adults with at least a first dose, while the rate for Brussels is 29%.

Where the administration of both doses is concerned, the rates are 12% in Wallonia, 10% in Flanders and 9% in Brussels.

The Brussels Times