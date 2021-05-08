   
Coronavirus-vaccines: 35% of persons with underlying conditions have had first dose
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 08 May, 2021
Latest News:
Coronavirus-vaccines: 35% of persons with underlying conditions have...
EU heads pledge support for a “social Europe”...
Belgium marks end of WWII with small ceremony...
Eurovision 2021 tickets go on sale...
Road safety: These are Brussels’ most dangerous thoroughfares...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 08 May 2021
    Coronavirus-vaccines: 35% of persons with underlying conditions have had first dose
    EU heads pledge support for a “social Europe”
    Belgium marks end of WWII with small ceremony due to health crisis
    Eurovision 2021 tickets go on sale
    Road safety: These are Brussels’ most dangerous thoroughfares
    Three charged in connection with planned neo-Nazi attack
    Government aid: €335 million for Covid-stricken sectors
    European Court upholds ban on pesticides harmful to bees
    Why Macron is banking on the Conference on the Future of Europe
    EU vaccines: Millions of doses exported to rich countries, less to poor countries
    Research: Ibuprofen use is not a risk factor in Covid-19 outcomes
    Investigation into mayor who jumped the vaccination queue
    Covid-19: Deaths rise slightly, all other numbers go down
    Video: Treat your mom this Mother’s Day with these creative ideas
    Over 60% of Belgians in favour of privileges for the vaccinated
    Reminder: The official rules for going to a terrace
    Not just terraces: What else changes on Saturday?
    Olympic athletes to be offered Covid-19 vaccine before games
    Police will not seek to enforce Brussels’ 2h curfew
    De Croo urges EU leaders to increase capacity of EU vaccine production
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus-vaccines: 35% of persons with underlying conditions have had first dose

    Saturday, 08 May 2021

    © Belga

    About 35% of persons aged 18 to 64 with an underlying health condition had at least a first dose of a vaccine against the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) by 7 May, Belgium’s Vaccination Task Force reported on Saturday.

    A total of around 1.48 million persons are included in this category by the umbrella agency for health insurance programmes, general practitioners and doctors who specialise in rare ailments.

    The task force also gave an update on deliveries expected in Belgium by the end of June.

    These include about 4,756,000 doses from Pfizer-BioNTech, with over 733,000 doses coming in per week from the end of May.

    Belgium should also be receiving 636,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine by the end of June. Deliveries of the AstraZeneca vaccine -530,400 doses- are expected to end on 24 May while Johnson & Johnson will stop supplying its vaccine (36,000 doses) next week.

    Since the end of December 2020, Belgium has received a total of 5,029,000 million doses of vaccines, of which 3,135,000 have come from Pfizer-BioNTech. By 6 May, 36.6% of adults over the age of 18 had received a first jab, while 10.9% were fully vaccinated.

    Flanders and Wallonia have each provided 37% of their adults with at least a first dose, while the rate for Brussels is 29%.

    Where the administration of both doses is concerned, the rates are 12% in Wallonia, 10% in Flanders and 9% in Brussels.

    The Brussels Times