Risk of storms across Belgium, 1722 helpline has been activated

Thunderstorms occurred across different regions in Belgium on Sunday morning.

Though the rest of the day is expected to be accompanied by sunshine, the Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM) fears storms taking place near the border of France, which could eventually spread towards the center of the country.

As a precaution, the Federal Public Service of Belgium (SPF Intérieur) has decided to activate the helpline number 1722 in case any assistance is necessary related to the storms.

The aim of 1722 is to unload the main emergency number 112 for less severe or non-life-threatening incidents, which could be resolved by the fire department or other relevant public services.

The Brussels Times