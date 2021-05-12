Belgian coast prepares for tourists this Ascension weekend...

The Belgian coast expects the Ascension weekend to be the most successful of 2021 so far, the provincial tourism office Westtoer said Wednesday.

Although occupancy rates at coastal hotels vary widely between resorts, general statistics show increased online hotel bookings across the board. Tourist rental agencies and seaside campsites are also doing well.

Online hotel booking statistics show a third more bookings on Friday and Saturday evenings than on the last weekend of the spring holidays (Easter). However, occupancy figures for coastal hotels vary.

While some hotels are recording an occupancy rate of around 85%, others expect far fewer people. Several hotels are still closed, as the current situation is not profitable due to the coronavirus measures.

Tourist rental agencies are expecting a large number of visitors over the weekend, with the occupancy rate sitting between 75 and 95% depending on the resort. Many rental agencies are talking about an increase of around 35% in May 2021 compared to the same period in 2019.

The campsites on the coast are also doing quite well, with some reaching 90-95% occupancy. According to Kustcampings vzw, bookings for the Ascension long weekend were particularly early.

Westtoer and the coastal municipalities advise visitors to inform themselves in advance about the coronavirus measures in force. It is also advised to check the online visitor barometer before going to the sea.

During the Ascension weekend, the bathing area surveillance posts will be open in several seaside resorts. Three in Koksijde, Ostend and Knokke-Heist, two in Le Coq and one in Zeebrugge.

With six lifeguard posts operational, almost all bathing areas in Blankenberge will be accessible. IKWV, the inter-municipal coastal rescue service of West Flanders, reminds us that swimming in unsupervised areas is forbidden.

The Brussels Times