Covid-19: Daily death toll in free fall, down almost 25%

The numbers of people being admitted to hospital, and those being transferred to intensive care, are two of the indicators currently showing a positive trend, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute updated on Sunday.

On Saturday, a total of 1,813 people were in hospital as a result of the coronavirus (105 fewer than on Friday), of whom 622 (-21) people were being treated in intensive care, and 387 401 (+14) were on a ventilator.

The hospital numbers may not reflect the real trend at the moment, because of staff changes over the public holiday weekend and the speed of reporting.

Between 9 and 15 May, there was an average of 145.9 new hospital admissions per day due to coronavirus, an 11% decrease compared to the previous reference period.

Between 6 and 12 May, an average of 2,634 new coronavirus infections were detected per day, down by 12% compared to the previous week. Since the beginning of the epidemic in Belgium, 1,030,071 cases of coronavirus infection have been diagnosed.

An average of 51,309.3 tests (up by 4%) were carried out daily in the past week, with a positive rate of 6.0% (down by 0.7%).

Over the same period, an average of 28.4 people died per day from the virus (down by 24%), bringing the total to 24,686 deaths since the start of the epidemic in Belgium.

The incidence, which indicates the average number of new cases per day per 100,000 inhabitants, reached 342.3 over 14 days, down by 12%.

Meanwhile, the reproduction rate of the virus has dropped again to 0.91 from 0.89 yesterday. When this number is below 1, it means that the epidemic gradually slowing down.

Nearly 42% of adults in Belgium (41.9%) have received the first injection of a coronavirus vaccine. This equates to more than 3.85 million people.

Of these, almost 1.8 million (about 14% of the adult population in Belgium) have received a second dose and are considered fully protected.

