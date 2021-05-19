   
Bankruptcy looms for Let’s Go Urban
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 19 May, 2021
Latest News:
Garden parties allowed this summer, with or without...
Forty-nine refugees rescued off the Belgian coast...
C-sections: Belgium’s numbers are higher than WHO recommends...
Symbolic actions taken in Liège and Brussels to...
European car sales still undermined by pandemic...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 19 May 2021
    Garden parties allowed this summer, with or without caterer, clarifies Jambon
    Forty-nine refugees rescued off the Belgian coast
    C-sections: Belgium’s numbers are higher than WHO recommends
    Symbolic actions taken in Liège and Brussels to denounce the commodification of health care
    European car sales still undermined by pandemic
    Brussels residents can already print a vaccination certificate
    Royal Flemish Theatre’s coronavirus test events a success
    ‘Not sufficiently bilingual’: Brussels’ French-speaking schools struggle to achieve Dutch fluency
    Belgium granted more than €13 billion in subsidies to fossil fuels in 2019
    Bankruptcy looms for Let’s Go Urban
    Coronavirus: fewer than 600 patients in intensive care
    First batch of Grand Finalists in Eurovision Song Contest 2021 includes Belgium
    The Recap: Failed, False & Fully Vaccinated
    Manhunt underway for heavily armed professional soldier in Limburg, virologist Marc Van Ranst brought to safety
    Belgium seeks to encourage generic drugs with new prescription reimbursement structure
    One shot of coronavirus vaccine may be enough to travel within EU
    Brussels restaurant ‘Balls & Glory’ fined for mouse droppings
    EU calls again for immediate ceasefire in Gaza war
    All people who refused coronavirus vaccine to be offered second chance
    Japanese doctors’ association calls for Tokyo Olympics to be cancelled
    View more
    Share article:

    Bankruptcy looms for Let’s Go Urban

    Wednesday, 19 May 2021

    By Alan Hope

    Sihame El Kaouakibi. © Belga

    The court-appointed administrator for the affairs of the Antwerp social dance project Let’s Go Urban has officially applied for bankruptcy, she told VTM News.

    The project is the brainchild of Sihame El Kaouakibi, until recently a member of the Flemish parliament for Open VLD – until the controversy surrounding this and other organisations under her wing led the party to remove the party whip.

    She remains an MP, but without party affiliation. Since the controversy arose, she has not attended parliament.

    The city of Antwerp has withdrawn the recognition for the non-profit organisation to engage in youth work and no longer makes operating resources available,” said administrator Annemie Moens.

    In addition, the concession for the building (the Urban Center) has been withdrawn, which means that it has to be evacuated and there is therefore no more work space for the non-profit. Finally, I expect the necessary compensation claims in connection with the presumably incorrect use of resources.”

    El Kaouakibi faces problems from the fact that generous subsidies awarded for Let’s Go Urban – a much-lauded project that took young people of all races off the streets and involved them in modern music and dance – had been diverted into other ventures she was working on, as well as some private affairs.

    News first came to light when directors of the project sounded the alarm and called for the court to appoint an outside administrator – Annemie Moens. Since then, the city of Antwerp has cut off all funding.

    The assignment I received from the court in Tongeren on April 27 was to investigate whether or not the non-profit organisation was still viable. I have come to the conclusion that this is not the case,” Moens told De Morgen.

    Then, in accordance with the law, I have the task of filing a writ of bankruptcy against the association. The court will have to decide next Thursday in the corporate court in Antwerp whether there is a bankruptcy situation and whether or not to declare bankruptcy.”