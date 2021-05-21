   
Non-urgent care possible again in Flemish hospitals, not yet in Brussels
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 21 May, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium in Brief: One Step Closer to Travel...
Manhunt Day Four: National Park swept, no sign...
Successful test events in Spa and Namur...
Lego set makes treatment easier for child cancer...
‘Impossible to buy a home’ for two-thirds of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 21 May 2021
    Belgium in Brief: One Step Closer to Travel Plans
    Manhunt Day Four: National Park swept, no sign of fugitive
    Successful test events in Spa and Namur
    Lego set makes treatment easier for child cancer patients
    ‘Impossible to buy a home’ for two-thirds of people aged 21-35
    Non-urgent care possible again in Flemish hospitals, not yet in Brussels
    Tents, tests and flexible flights: what Belgian travel will look like this summer
    These are the reasons people don’t want to return to the office
    West Flanders woman (21) missing in Swiss mountains
    Value of Covid-19 tracing apps remains unproven, research shows
    EU welcomes unconditional ceasefire in Gaza war
    First coronavirus self-tests delivered to Flemish schools today
    45% of adult population has received at least one coronavirus vaccine
    The Recap: Mortality, Manhunt & Mosques
    EU reaches agreement on European Covid Certificate for travel
    Not yet safe enough to resume international travel, says WHO
    ‘No place for extremists’ in Belgian military, says Defence Minister
    EU auditors: The EU is not doing enough to recover e-waste
    EU to start allowing vaccinated visitors from other countries
    Flemish hunting grounds take up 30% of Belgium’s land area
    View more
    Share article:

    Non-urgent care possible again in Flemish hospitals, not yet in Brussels

    Friday, 21 May 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    In provinces where less than half of the intensive care beds are occupied by coronavirus patients, hospitals are again allowed to perform non-urgent non-Covid procedures.

    All Flemish hospitals can scale down from phase 2A to phase 1B, which means that they can start catching up on all the procedures that were postponed earlier.

    “It concerns surgeries that could be postponed for a while, including heart procedures, operations on the carotid artery or certain cancer treatments,” Marcel Van Der Auwera of the Federal Public Health Service told Het Nieuwsblad. “Those operations are all followed up by a stay in intensive care.”

    Hospitals can only scale back to phase 1B on the condition that less than half of patients in ICU are coronavirus patients, which is the case in all of Flanders, but not in Brussels, Hainaut and Namur.

    “Unfortunately, the hospitals there still have to postpone non-urgent care,” said Wendy Lee, spokesperson for the FPS Public Health. However, it is expected that the threshold for scaling down will soon be reached there as well.

    The next phase will be 1A, in which all operations may be performed again. For that to happen, less than a quarter of hospitals’ intensive care beds can be occupied by Covid-patients.