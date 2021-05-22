   
Poll: Vlaams Belang overtake N-VA, De Croo leading politician
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 22 May, 2021
Latest News:
Poll: Vlaams Belang overtake N-VA, De Croo leading...
Letter from fugitive to family: A possible suicide...
Manhunt Day Five: Not clear if search went...
Covid-19: Deaths down by 37%, patients in ICU...
Fugitive soldier spent two hours near home of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 22 May 2021
    Poll: Vlaams Belang overtake N-VA, De Croo leading politician
    Letter from fugitive to family: A possible suicide note?
    Manhunt Day Five: Not clear if search went on last night
    Covid-19: Deaths down by 37%, patients in ICU approach 500
    Fugitive soldier spent two hours near home of ‘target’ Marc Van Ranst on Monday
    EU to donate 100 million vaccine doses to low and middle-income countries
    Brussels school shortage: 80 additional Dutch-speaking schools needed by 2024
    Research: Minority Report is only a few steps away
    Spain will allow entry to ‘all vaccinated people’ from 7 June
    Brugge football players and coach fined for partying with fans
    26 countries ready for the Grand Final in Eurovision 2021
    Private sector growth at its highest in over three years
    Belgium could take 10 years to bring its debt back to pre-Covid levels
    Overhaul of Franciscan monastery ruins at Brussels’ Bourse
    International electric bike race ‘The Sun Trip’ to start in Brussels this year
    Free public outdoor swimming pool to open in Brussels this summer
    British, Brazilian, Indian: these virus variants are circulating in Belgium
    Ten Antwerp port workers arrested in cocaine investigation
    Coronavirus vaccination in Brussels extended to over 41s
    Belgium in Brief: One Step Closer to Travel Plans
    View more
    Share article:

    Poll: Vlaams Belang overtake N-VA, De Croo leading politician

    Saturday, 22 May 2021

    By Alan Hope

    Alexander De Croo, most popular with only 13% of the vote. © Belga

    Right-wing nationalist party Vlaams Belang (VB) is currently the most popular political party in Flanders, overtaking government party N-VA of minister-president Jan Jambon.

    The results come from the latest edition of De Stemming, an opinion poll carried out by the Free University of Brussels VUB and the university of Antwerp on behalf of De Standaard and VRT NWS.

    At the Flemish elections in 2019, N-VA scored 24.8% of the vote, putting the party in a leading position in government. That score went down to 20.3% at the last Stemming in 2020, and has now recovered slightly to land at 21.5%.

    For Vlaams Belang on the other hand, growth has continued, from 18.5% at the last election, to 24.5% in 2020, to finish on 24.7% now, more than three points ahead of N-VA and the most popular party in the poll.

    VB has the advantage, admittedly, of not being in government and therefore not being held responsible for performance in one of the most difficult years in recent times.

    Vlaams Belang has exploited [public mistrust],” said Stefaan Walgrave (UA), who coordinated the poll with researcher Jonas Lefevere (VUB).

    Those polled were also asked to rank their favourite Flemish politicians, and the vote went overwhelmingly to Alexander De Croo (Open VLD), but only with 13.2%, up from 3% in 2020, before he became prime minister.

    Bart De Wever (N-VA) came second with 11.8%, slightly better than 2020. In third place was Tom Van Grieken (VB) with 5.3%, a personal score down from 7.3% a year ago, showing his popularity moving in the opposite direction from that of his party.

    However politicians will be looking carefully at one particular response to the question, ‘Which politician at this moment represents you best’? The answer from around one-third of those polled, and a result higher than any, was ‘None of the above’.

    One interesting result of the poll is the fact that, if an election were to be held tomorrow in Flanders with these results, the current coalition (N-VA, Open VLD and CD&V) would not have enough votes to form a government. In the 2019 election the three parties together scored 53.3% of the vote, compared to only 43% now.

    One possible pairing, using the latest results, could form a two-party coalition: N-VA and VB.