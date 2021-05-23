   
Covid-19: Hospital admissions down, 118 discharges in one day
Sunday, 23 May, 2021
    © Belga

    Between 13 and 19 May, an average of 2,211 new coronavirus infections were detected per day, down by 16% compared to the previous week, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute updated on Sunday morning.

    Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,047,128 cases of coronavirus infection have been diagnosed in Belgium.

    Meanwhile, the daily average of testing over the past week was down by 16% (an average of 43,273.6 tests were carried out) with a positive rate of 5.7% (down by 0.3%).

    Between 16 and 22 May, there was an average of 120.9 new hospital admissions per day due to coronavirus, a 17% decrease compared to the previous reference period.

    On Saturday, a total of 1,494 people were in hospital as a result of the coronavirus (118 fewer than on Friday), of whom 544 (+4) people were being treated in intensive care, and 344 (-10) were on a ventilator.

    The number of ICU cases is rapidly approaching the threshold of 500, set by the Consultative Committee as the boundary at which it would be safe to open up more of society in June.

    Between 12 and 18 May, an average of 20.7 people died per day from the virus (down by 28.2% from the previous week), bringing the total to 24,823 deaths since the start of the pandemic in Belgium.

    The incidence, which indicates the average number of new cases per day per 100,000 inhabitants, reached 295.6 over 14 days, down by 21%.

    The reproduction rate of the coronavirus in Belgium last week dropped to below 0.90 and remained stable at 0.88 for two days. After rising to 0.93, it has now gone back to 0.90. When this number is below 1, it means that the epidemic gradually slowing down.

    More than 46% of the adult population in Belgium has received the first injection of a coronavirus vaccine. This figure equates to almost 4.3 million people. Of these, 1,623,619 people (17.6% of the adult population in Belgium) have received a second dose and are considered fully protected.

