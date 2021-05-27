Covid-19: Intensive care cases continue to head down towards 500

The average number of people dying as a result of the coronavirus is continuing to decline in Belgium, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute updated on Thursday morning.

Between 17 and 23 May, an average of 18.3 people died per day from the virus (down by 11.1% from the previous week), bringing the total to 24,889 deaths since the start of the pandemic in Belgium.

During the same period, an average of 2,410 new coronavirus infections were detected per day, up by 15% compared to the previous week, following a period of continuous decline.

However, virologist Steven Van Gucht emphasised during a press conference of the crisis centre on Tuesday that there was no reason for concern, as the weekly average is being compared with that of the week before, which was a bank holiday week.

Meanwhile, the daily average of testing over the past week also increased significantly by 19% (an average of 49,826.0 tests were carried out) with a positive rate of 5.4% (down by 0.4%).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,052,652 cases of coronavirus infection have been diagnosed in Belgium.

Between 19 and 25 May, there was an average of 104.7 new hospital admissions per day due to the coronavirus, an 18% decrease compared to the previous reference period.

On Wednesday, a total of 1,462 people were in hospital as a result of the coronavirus (85 fewer than on Tuesday), of whom 508 (-23) people were being treated in intensive care, and 318 (-4) were on a ventilator.

Over the last two weeks, the number of ICU cases has decreased by almost 200 and is approaching the threshold of 500, set by the Consultative Committee as the boundary at which it would be safe to open up more of society in June.

According to the recent figures, Belgium should have fewer than 500 patients in ICU by the end of this week.

The incidence, which indicates the average number of new cases per day per 100,000 inhabitants, reached 274.0 over 14 days, down by 25%.

The reproduction rate of the coronavirus in Belgium last week dropped to below 0.90 and remained stable at 0.88 for two days. After rising to 0.93, it has now gone back to 0.85. When this number is below 1, it means that the epidemic gradually slowing down.

More than 48% of the adult population in Belgium has received the first injection of a coronavirus vaccine. This figure equates to just over 4.44 million people. Of these, 1,764,114 people (19.1% of the adult population in Belgium) have received a second dose and are considered fully protected.

