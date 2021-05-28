Belgium in Brief: Gasp!...

By this point, we have been facing over a year of missed deadlines as Belgium struggles to keep up with what’s going on globally.

For that very reason, it shouldn’t be surprising that another optimistic deadline has been moved because something didn’t quite work out.

Flanders, you see, will no longer be able to offer all adults their first vaccine dose by 11 July.

As someone square in the “ooh nearly” bracket for getting a vaccine, I feel like I should be hanging in every minor update on when I will get mine.

I was, but now not so much. Instead, I find myself squarely in the “it happens when it happens” mentality, and this is something new.

When I get my invite, I’ll be there in a flash, but I find myself numb to news of delays.

Perhaps this will pass. Maybe I’ll be climbing the walls by June, cursing the vaccine gods.

For now, however, the best I can muster is a halfhearted “oh” before moving on to the next thing.

So, on a much broader question. How are you feeling?

Hyper aware… or just a little checked out?

Let @johnstonjules know.

