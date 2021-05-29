Covid-19: All numbers now falling fast...

The number of people considered fully vaccinated against the coronavirus in Belgium has now passed 20% of the adult population, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute updated on Saturday morning.

Between 19 and 25 May, an average of 17.1 people died per day from the virus (down by 14.3% from the previous week), bringing the total to 24,910 deaths since the start of the pandemic in Belgium.

During the same period, an average of 1,982 new coronavirus infections were detected per day, down by 8% compared to the previous week, continuing a period of almost continuous decline.

Meanwhile, the daily average of testing over the past week increased by 6% (an average of 44,749.7 tests were carried out) with a positive rate of 5.1% (down by 0.7%).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,057,903 cases of coronavirus infection have been diagnosed in Belgium.

Between 21 and 27 May, there was an average of 94.4 new hospital admissions per day due to the coronavirus, a 26% decrease compared to the previous reference period.

On Friday, a total of 1,291 people were in hospital as a result of the coronavirus (75 fewer than on Thursday), of whom 469 (-22) people were being treated in intensive care, and 304 (-9) were on a ventilator.

Over the last two weeks, the number of ICU cases has decreased by 175 and has now fallen below the threshold of 500 set by the Consultative Committee as the boundary at which it would be safe to open up more of society in June.

The incidence, which indicates the average number of new cases per day per 100,000 inhabitants, reached 252.3, down by 28%.

The reproduction rate of the coronavirus in Belgium last week dropped to below 0.90 and remained stable at 0.88 for two days. After rising to 0.93, it has now gone down to 0.82. When this number is below 1, it means that the epidemic gradually slowing down.

Exactly 49% of the adult population in Belgium has received the first injection of a coronavirus vaccine. This figure equates to over 4.5 million people. Of these, 1,929,984 people (20.9% of the adult population in Belgium) have received a second dose and are considered fully protected.

