   
Covid-19: Hospital admissions drop below 90 a day
Sunday, 30 May, 2021
Latest News:
Covid-19: Hospital admissions drop below 90 a day...
Hundreds of people gather in Bois de la...
The end is nigh for AstraZeneca’s vaccine in...
Getting antibody test after vaccination ‘makes no sense’...
Government eases federal recruitment measures...
    Covid-19: Hospital admissions drop below 90 a day

    Sunday, 30 May 2021

    © Belga

    The number of hospital admissions has now dropped below 90 a day in Belgium, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute updated on Sunday morning.

    Between 20 and 26 May, an average of 15.6 people died per day from the virus (down by 27.3% from the previous week), bringing the total to 24,921 deaths since the start of the pandemic in Belgium.

    During the same period, an average of 1,871 new coronavirus infections were detected per day, down by 15% compared to the previous week, continuing a period of almost continuous decline.

    Meanwhile, the daily average of testing over the past week increased by 6% (an average of 44,605 tests were carried out) with a positive rate of 5% (down by 0.7%).

    Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,059,763 cases of coronavirus infection have been diagnosed in Belgium.

    Between 22 and 28 May, there was an average of 89.7 new hospital admissions per day due to the coronavirus, a 26% decrease compared to the previous reference period.

    On Saturday, a total of 1,210 people were in hospital as a result of the coronavirus (81 fewer than on Thursday), of whom 452 (-27) people were being treated in intensive care, and 294 (-10) were on a ventilator.

    Over the last two weeks, the number of ICU cases has decreased by 191 and has now fallen below the threshold of 500 set by the Consultative Committee as the boundary at which it would be safe to open up more of society in June.

    The incidence, which indicates the average number of new cases per day per 100,000 inhabitants, reached 248.7, down by 27%.

    The reproduction rate of the coronavirus in Belgium has now gone down to 0.80. When this number is below 1, it means that the epidemic gradually slowing down. The number has been lower than 1.0 since 22 April.

    More than 49% of the adult population in Belgium has received the first injection of a coronavirus vaccine. This figure equates to over 4.5 million people. Of these, 2,006,944 people (21.8% of the adult population in Belgium) have received a second dose and are considered fully protected.

