Friends reunion will come to Belgium in June...

Monday, 31 May, 2021
    Credit: Warnermedia

    Belgian fans looking for the Friends reunion don’t have long to wait before they get a chance to see the special on RTBF in summer 2021.

    The Francophone public service broadcaster announced that it will make the original version with French subtitles available on its on-demand Auvio service from June 13 and on the Tipik on June 20. A French dubbed version will be available later in the year.

    The long-awaited reunion show, which was first played on HBO Max in March 2021, brought together the old cast of the hit US comedy to reminisce over their time on the show.

    “Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together — we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire Friends library,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max and president, TBS, TNT, and truTV.

    “I became aware of Friends when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation,” Reilly added.

    The special features the cast exploring the old set, playing games, and talking about how their lives have changed since the last episode of the show aired on May 6, 2004.

    “It taps into an era when friends – and audiences – gathered together in real time and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans,” said Reilly.

    The show also features celebrity guests including James Corden, David Beckham and Lady Gaga.

