   
Belgium to map groups that were not reached by vaccination campaign
Thursday, 03 June, 2021
    Belgium to map groups that were not reached by vaccination campaign

    Thursday, 03 June 2021

    Belgium’s Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke wants to map out which groups in society were not reached by the country’s vaccination campaign, and which efforts can be made to still approach them.

    Vandenbroucke said that he hopes that Friday’s Consultative Committee will assign this to the Vaccination Taskforce, so the government will have a better view on it during a future Committee, he said in the Chamber on Thursday.

    According to Vandenbroucke, the campaign runs “like clockwork,” but it is especially important to reach everyone.

    That is mainly a “social challenge,” he said, as those who are less well reached are often people who live in difficult circumstances, in neighbourhoods with more poverty.

