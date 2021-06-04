   
Consultative Committee will announce Belgium's latest measures from 6:15 PM
Friday, 04 June, 2021
    Consultative Committee will announce Belgium’s latest measures from 6:15 PM

    Friday, 04 June 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: screengrab/cabinet of Prime Minister Alexander De Croo

    The Consultative Committee will announce the latest changes to Belgium's coronavirus fighting measures during a press conference from 6:15 PM, according to the cabinet of Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

    The ministers met on Friday from 2:00 PM, to evaluate the current rules and discuss the upcoming relaxations from 9 June


    The press conference – available online – is expected to focus on regulations for Belgian and European travellers, as well as on the first stage of the "summer plan" going into force. The broadcast will be available here:

