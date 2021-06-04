   
Interior Affairs Minister wants to make it possible for rape victims to report online
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 04 June, 2021
Latest News:
Interior Affairs Minister wants to make it possible...
Gambling awareness campaign to run throughout Euro championship...
Don’t do abroad what you wouldn’t do in...
Highland cows set to clear railway embankments at...
Belgium in Brief: One Last Round?...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 04 June 2021
    Interior Affairs Minister wants to make it possible for rape victims to report online
    Gambling awareness campaign to run throughout Euro championship
    Don’t do abroad what you wouldn’t do in Belgium, warns Van Gucht
    Highland cows set to clear railway embankments at Dilbeek
    Belgium in Brief: One Last Round?
    France allows vaccinated Europeans without PCR test from next week
    Benelux and Baltics will recognise each other’s degrees
    Same closing time for hospitality sector ‘must be possible’ soon, says Verlinden
    Police seize more than 100 neglected animals in Limburg
    Two-thirds of European truck and bus drivers regularly feel tired behind the wheel, survey finds
    Missing persons: Belgium cannot join Interpol DNA database
    All vaccination invitations will be sent out next week in Wallonia
    What’s on the agenda of the Consultative Committee today?
    Covid-19: Hospital admissions and ICU numbers in free-fall
    The Recap: Dogs, Doses & Dissatisfaction
    Belgium to map groups that were not reached by vaccination campaign
    Belgian military intelligence looking for 81 people to strengthen the service
    EU proposes strategy to strengthen external borders while preserving open internal borders
    Three Belgian films nominated for Cannes Film Festival
    What are the rules for watching the Euro 2020 in Belgium?
    View more
    Share article:

    Interior Affairs Minister wants to make it possible for rape victims to report online

    Friday, 04 June 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Interior Affairs Minister Annelies Verlinden. Credit: Belga

    In order to ensure that cases of rape and sexual assault are reported more often, Belgium’s Interior Affairs Minister Verlinden wants to offer victims the possibility to report online as well.

    It is estimated that only one in ten cases of rape or sexual assault is reported to the police, Verlinden said on Flemish radio on Friday.

    “We absolutely have to lower the barriers so that victims can take the step of reporting and we can prosecute better,” she said. “We need to look at how victims can contact the police more easily, for example online, so that they no longer have to take the step of going to the commissariat. I am personally in favour of that.”

    Verlinden also noted that there are several good arguments against reporting online, including that traces and evidence of rape are best collected as quickly as possible.

    Related News:

     

    “However, we must look at everything that can contribute to a better reporting and prosecution,” she said, adding that as soon as a report is made, the follow-up must be able to start.

    Additionally, the network of care centres where “integral help” is offered to people who experienced sexual violence of any nature is being expanded.

    Currently, there are three such centres in Belgium, but seven more are being added now, according to Verlinden.

    The announcement follows news from earlier this week of an underage girl who took her own life after allegedly being the victim of sexual assault and rape on a cemetery in Ghent, of which images were spread on social media.

    If you have been having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about someone else, contact one of the help organisations listed here.