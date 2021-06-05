   
Storms: Over 240 incidents in Belgium’s worst-hit areas
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 05 June, 2021
Latest News:
Storms: Over 240 incidents in Belgium’s worst-hit areas...
Sport: Belgium’s football union posts six-million-euro loss in...
Call for witnesses in Evere fatal stabbing, suspect...
Star chef Sergio Herman to open mussels pop-up...
New rules for non-EU arrivals to Belgium...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 05 June 2021
    Storms: Over 240 incidents in Belgium’s worst-hit areas
    Sport: Belgium’s football union posts six-million-euro loss in 2020
    Call for witnesses in Evere fatal stabbing, suspect remanded
    Star chef Sergio Herman to open mussels pop-up in Zeebrugge
    New rules for non-EU arrivals to Belgium
    Coronavirus: Health Ministers open up vaccination to 16-17 year olds
    Free PCR tests for children aged 6 to 17
    Hauled back to Strasbourg
    Cheat Sheet: What changes on 9 June?
    Weather: Met office forecasts calmer weekend
    Bpost unions fear Amazon plans to deliver its own packages
    Brits after Brexit: M-card cleared for Belgian citizenship applications
    Mixed reactions to yesterday’s Consultative Committee
    Coming soon: High-tech spectacles from Ghent
    International school in public park in Brussels threatened by eviction during COVID-19
    Covid-19: Total deaths in Belgium now more than 25,000
    Belgium announces latest rules for international travel
    Water damage in Brussels Justice Palace after storm on Friday
    Brussels launches campaign to vaccinate sex workers
    EU watch dog calls on EU to step up its response to disinformation
    View more
    Share article:

    Storms: Over 240 incidents in Belgium’s worst-hit areas

    Saturday, 05 June 2021

    Credit: Pixabay

    Friday afternoon’s violent storms kept Belgium’s fire services busy during the night, with Hemeco, Hesbaye, and Vesdre-Hoegne/Plateau among the worst hit.

    Hemeco

    The fire brigade of the Hemeco rescue zone was in great demand due to the violent storms, with more than 220 interventions recorded by the end of the afternoon on Saturday.

    The bad weather was mainly concentrated in Huy, Amay and Villers-le-Bouillet. The fire brigade responded to flooded cellars, flooded roads and damaged roofs.

    In Amay, the rainfall prompted the works department and many volunteers to fill more than 15 tonnes of sand into bags to prevent water from entering homes as high as possible, as mayor Jean-Michel Javaux said.

    “The teams worked with the fire brigade until 2:30 AM and resumed this morning at 6:00 AM, with six pumps to help with the draining. This solidarity between neighbours and friends experienced last night and last night in the most affected streets warms our hearts,” he added.

    The municipality of Villers-le-Bouillet was also affected by the storms, with mudslides in several villages.

    In Huy, the fire brigade was called to help a person who had fallen into the Hoyoux.

    The municipal and emergency services were all mobilised on Saturday to clean up the roads and help the affected homes. They will continue to do so for several days and the clean-up will continue.

    Hesbaye

    In the Hesbaye area, the emergency services were mainly involved in cleaning up the roads in Faimes on Friday evening.

    In the Hesbaye area, the first responders went into action to clean up roads in the commune of Faimes, which was particularly affected by the torrential rain.

    Vesdre-Hoëgne/Plateau

    The fire service conducted about 20 operations in Vesdre-Hoëgne and Plateau, mostly in the commune of Spa. About ten firefighters and five vehicles were mobilized.

    The Brussels Times