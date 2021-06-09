   
Peace activists demonstrate in Brussels against border agency Frontex
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 09 June, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels airport sees its first uptick in passenger...
Cheaper taxi rides for people travelling to Brussels’...
First suspect in Brussels deadly stabbing released, another...
Extra Covid testing centres for holidaymakers open in...
STIB to make tram network more accessible for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 09 June 2021
    Brussels airport sees its first uptick in passenger traffic in months
    Cheaper taxi rides for people travelling to Brussels’ restaurants and bars
    First suspect in Brussels deadly stabbing released, another suspect in jail
    Extra Covid testing centres for holidaymakers open in Antwerp
    STIB to make tram network more accessible for wheelchair users
    France reopens indoors, eases measures
    SNCB’s new cycling strategy aims to make it easier to combine bike and train
    ‘Huge increase’ in complaints against police, says control committee
    Flemish universities to start without special Covid measures in September
    Peace activists demonstrate in Brussels against border agency Frontex
    Why Wallonia already invited all adults for vaccination, but Flanders hasn’t
    Belgium in Brief: Measured Freedom
    New EU study shows increase in on-line antisemitism during the coronavirus crisis
    Body of polar explorer Dansercoer will likely never be recovered
    A third dose of coronavirus vaccine could be beneficial for some
    European Parliament gives final approval to EU travel certificate
    Army and police gather at Genk stadium for new search in Jürgen Conings case
    Belgium barks for Biden: patriotic dogs to celebrate president’s visit
    Shareholders begin Dexia mega-trial to reclaim €1.5 billion
    Belgian research finds new bacterium with positive effect on obesity and type II diabetes
    View more
    Share article:

    Peace activists demonstrate in Brussels against border agency Frontex

    Wednesday, 09 June 2021

    By Alan Hope

    © Twitter

    Peace activists today held a demonstration outside the Brussels offices of the European Union’s border and coast guard agency Frontex.

    The demonstrators were led by Vredesactie (Peace action), which is part of the Europe-wide #AbolishFrontex action. They complain the agency is resposible of countless deaths of migrants trying to come to Europe, or sent back to their homelands to face retribution there.

    The facade of the Brussels office was covered in fake blood.

    Frontex, based in Warsaw, was created in 2004 to battle against illegal immigration and cross-border crime. Since then it has grown massively in size. By 2027 it expects to employ 10,000 people, with a budget that has doubled to €900 million.

    However earlier this week the EU Court of Auditors issued a report in which it expressed serious doubt as to whether the agency was able to carry out its task of safeguarding the Union’s frontiers.

    Fortress Europe’s policies have killed more than 40,555 people since 1993,” Vredesactie wrote in an open letter today, addressed to the European Commission, the European Parliament, The European Council and the management of Frontx itself.

    These people have been left to die in the Mediterranean, the Atlantic and the desert, they have been shelled at the borders, they have died by suicide in detention centres, they have been tortured and killed after being expelled — the EU has blood on its hands.”

    The joint action held today aims at nothing short of the complete dissolution of Frontex.

    The agency should be abolished,” Vredesactie said.

    There are no excuses, investigations or half-hearted reform procedures that could ever justify Frontex’s existence. We demand that the structures and policies that cause violence and death be dismantled. Instead, we need to build a system that guarantees justice and security for all.”