   
Backpack with ammunition found in search for fugitive soldier Jürgen Conings
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 10 June, 2021
Latest News:
Backpack with ammunition found in search for fugitive...
Belgium in Brief: Can Bigger Terraces Last?...
Holidaymakers can still get second shot during ‘catch-up’...
Up to 27 °C expected in the coming...
Belgium could offer asylum to 30 Afghan translators...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 10 June 2021
    Backpack with ammunition found in search for fugitive soldier Jürgen Conings
    Belgium in Brief: Can Bigger Terraces Last?
    Holidaymakers can still get second shot during ‘catch-up’ in late August
    Up to 27 °C expected in the coming days
    Belgium could offer asylum to 30 Afghan translators
    New baby zebra welcomed at ZOO Planckendael
    Public attend Last Post ceremony for first time in seven months
    Plastic production and consumption fell during the pandemic
    Travelling at 1,000 km/h: Flanders analysing use of ‘hyperloop’
    Port of Antwerp to invest €40 million in bicycle paths
    All shops will have to offer electronic payment options by law
    Child labour grows for first time in 20 years, says Unicef
    Will terraces shrink again after the pandemic?
    How to watch the solar eclipse in Belgium today
    Superior Health Council stands by advice on vaccines for former Covid patients
    Number of deaths as a result of coronavirus drops again
    The Recap: Parliament Approval, Polar Explorers & Patriotic Dogs
    Face masks still required in these Brussels’ streets
    First stage of Belgium’s summer plan: what changes today?
    Brussels airport sees its first uptick in passenger traffic in months
    View more
    Share article:

    Backpack with ammunition found in search for fugitive soldier Jürgen Conings

    Thursday, 10 June 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    During a new search for the fugitive career soldier Jürgen Conings (46) in Limburg on Thursday morning, a backpack with ammunition was found, according to local media.

    Soldiers and police officers are again present at the Dilserbos forest in Lanklaar, where Conings’ car was found a few weeks ago, according to a journalist from the Belga news agency on the scene.

    During a search, a backpack containing “a considerable amount of ammunition” is said to have been found, sources told VRT and Het Belang van Limburg.

    The federal prosecutor’s office, however, cannot confirm the news.

    Related News:

     

    According to reports by VRT, the ammunition found in the backpack does not match the ammunition for the weapons that Conings took from the barracks.

    What exactly that means, or how long the backpack has been there is not yet clear, and neither is how it is possible that the backpack was only found now.

    The search for Conings has been ongoing for over three weeks, since he disappeared on 17 May with several heavy weapons. There has been no trace of him since then.

    A full timeline of coverage about the manhunt for Jürgen Conings from The Brussels Times can be found here.