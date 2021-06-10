Backpack with ammunition found in search for fugitive soldier Jürgen Conings

During a new search for the fugitive career soldier Jürgen Conings (46) in Limburg on Thursday morning, a backpack with ammunition was found, according to local media.

Soldiers and police officers are again present at the Dilserbos forest in Lanklaar, where Conings’ car was found a few weeks ago, according to a journalist from the Belga news agency on the scene.

During a search, a backpack containing “a considerable amount of ammunition” is said to have been found, sources told VRT and Het Belang van Limburg.

The federal prosecutor’s office, however, cannot confirm the news.

According to reports by VRT, the ammunition found in the backpack does not match the ammunition for the weapons that Conings took from the barracks.

What exactly that means, or how long the backpack has been there is not yet clear, and neither is how it is possible that the backpack was only found now.

The search for Conings has been ongoing for over three weeks, since he disappeared on 17 May with several heavy weapons. There has been no trace of him since then.

