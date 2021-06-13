   
Covid-19: Fewer than 1,000 new cases a day, deaths below 10
Sunday, 13 June, 2021
    The number of people testing positive for Covid-19 has now fallen below 1,000 a day, a number not seen since September last year, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute published on Sunday morning.

    Between 3 and 9 June, an average of 9.7 people died per day from the virus (down by 26.1% from the previous week), bringing the total to 25,081 deaths since the start of the pandemic in Belgium. Six deaths were recorded yesterday.

    During the same period, an average of 984 new coronavirus infections were detected per day, down by 38% compared to the previous week, continuing a period of almost uninterrupted decline.

    Meanwhile, the daily average of testing over the past week decreased by 9% (an average of 41,838.1 tests were carried out) with a positivity rate of 2.9% (down by 1.2%).

    Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,075,765 cases of coronavirus infection have been diagnosed in Belgium.

    Between 5 and 12 June, there was an average of 52.3 new hospital admissions per day due to the coronavirus, a 30% decrease compared to the previous reference period.

    On Saturday, a total of 721 people were in hospital as a result of the coronavirus (49 fewer than on Friday), of whom 285 (-15) people were being treated in intensive care, and 162 (-11) were on a ventilator.

    The incidence, which indicates the average number of new cases per day per 100,000 inhabitants, reached 156.1, down by 37%.

    The reproduction rate of the coronavirus in Belgium decreased slightly since Friday from 0.80 to 0.77. While this number remains below 1, which it has for over two months, it means that the epidemic gradually slowing down.

    As of Saturday, 60% of the adult population in Belgium had received the first injection of a coronavirus vaccine. This figure equates to more than 5.5 million people.

    Of these, 2,970,665 people (32.2% of the adult population in Belgium) have received a second dose and are now considered fully protected.

