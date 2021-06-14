   
Coronavirus cases down by 40% last week
Monday, 14 June, 2021
    Coronavirus cases down by 40% last week

    Monday, 14 June 2021

    Credit: Belga

    Between 4 and 10 June, an average of 882 new coronavirus infections were detected per day, down 40% from the previous week, according to the latest figures published Monday morning by the Sciensano public health institute.

    An average of 40,900 tests have also been carried out daily, with a positivity rate of 2.7%.

    Hospitalisations for coronavirus sit at 702 people, with 274 of those patients being treated in intensive care.

    The average number of hospital admissions per day due to coronavirus between 7 and 13 June fell to 49.3, a 31% decrease compared to the previous reporting period.

    Between 4 and 10 June, an average of 8.6 people died per day as a result of the virus, bringing the total to 25,088 deaths since the start of the pandemic in Belgium.

    The incidence, which indicates the average number of new cases per day per 100,000 inhabitants, reached 143.6 over 14 days. The reproduction rate of the virus is still falling and is now 0.76. When it is below 1, this indicator means that the epidemic is tending to slow down.

    Since the start of the pandemic in Belgium, 1,076,338 Covid-19 infections have been diagnosed.

    The Brussels Times