   
Backlog in cases of medical accident prompts concern
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 14 June, 2021
Latest News:
Backlog in cases of medical accident prompts concern...
Nonprofit for financial inclusion files complaint against big...
Coronavirus cases down by 40% last week...
Top EMA executive recommends scrapping AstraZeneca vaccine...
Environmental disaster in Flanders splits the coalition...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 14 June 2021
    Backlog in cases of medical accident prompts concern
    Nonprofit for financial inclusion files complaint against big Belgian banks
    Coronavirus cases down by 40% last week
    Top EMA executive recommends scrapping AstraZeneca vaccine
    Environmental disaster in Flanders splits the coalition
    Belgium tops EU vaccination league
    G7 leaders promise to give billions of coronavirus vaccines to poorer countries
    Over 17 people injured in spate of shootouts in Texas
    Belgium barks for Biden: patriotic dogs celebrate president’s visit
    Three people died after plane heading to Belgium crashed
    Jacques Brel’s yacht could become protected heritage
    Biden visit and NATO summit will disrupt traffic in Brussels: Find out where and when
    Only Chile and Poland have less public trust in government than Belgians
    EU and US call on humanitarian access to Ethiopia’s Tigray region
    Brazilian President Bolsonaro fined for not wearing a face mask
    ‘Coronavirus vaccines do not make arms magnetic’: Belgian study confirms
    Ghent area hit by odour problems after fire in meat plant
    Nursing professionals in Brussels to protest on 20 June
    ‘Have respect for lifeguards,’ Decaluwé says as Belgian bathing season starts
    Belgian beer consumption down almost 20% in 2020
    View more
    Share article:

    Backlog in cases of medical accident prompts concern

    Monday, 14 June 2021

    Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke. Credit: Belga

    There is a backlog of around 1,600 cases when it comes to medical accidents, and people who submit a complaint have to wait an average of four years for a court’s judgement, according to reporting from La Libre.

    Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke wants the Medical Accident Fund (MAF) to process files faster, La Libre reported on Monday.

    A person who has suffered damage as a result of healthcare can, in some cases, apply to the Medical Accident Fund for an opinion and possibly compensation in the event of third-party liability.

    “In the years 2012-2014, about 2,500 cases were opened and only 300 cases closed,” Minister Vandenbroucke said.

    “Since 2017, there have been 600 files closed each year, a higher rate than the files opened.”

    He wants to eliminate the backlog at a rate of 65 files per month, focusing on cases which have the required documents present.

    A report by the Court of Auditors last year pointed out the slowness of the processing of cases (an average of four years to wait for an opinion from the Fund), the high cost of processing a case, and the fact that nine out of ten victims of medical accidents do not use the procedure provided for by the law.

    The Minister of Health is therefore considering an overhaul of this fund, beginning with a transitional period that lasts until 2023.

    With the transitional period, the emphasis is not on adapting the law, but on organisation, management and communication.

    The Minister does not rule out a further debate on the foundations of the law at a later stage.

    The Brussels Times