   
Two drug labs discovered in Limburg over the weekend
Monday, 14 June, 2021
    Credit: Aurore Belot/Belga

    For the second time in just a few days, police investigators have discovered a synthetic drugs lab in Limburg.

    A joint action of the Federal Judicial Police (FGP) Limburg together with colleagues from the FGP Antwerp-Turnhout and local police led to the discovery of a synthetic drugs lab in Houthalen-Helchteren, and of a storage place for production products in Laakdal over the weekend.

    The drug lab in Houthalen had been installed for the production of amphetamines. The Limburg public prosecutor’s office announced on Saturday that they’ve arrested one suspect.

    The lab was “very professionally” equipped, according to reporting from De Standaard.

    The production site served as a conversion lab where pre-precursors were converted to BMK (benzylmethylketone). This precursor can then be used to produce amphetamines.

    Large quantities of chemical products were present in the immediate vicinity, in addition to the well-known IBC drums with dangerous toxic chemical waste from the production process.

    “Everything was cleaned up on Friday with the assistance of civil protection,” said press officer Bruno Coppin of the Limburg public prosecutor’s office.

    Choppin said that no further information is available at the moment.

    The Brussels Times