Liège announces end date for outdoor mask wearing...

Tuesday, 15 June, 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The city of Liège has announced that it will put an end to the obligation to wear a mask in public spaces once the summer holiday kicks in, and the streets begin to quieten. 

    The mayor’s decree imposing masks in the city centre area will be officially lifted on Friday 25 June in order to miss the worst of the crowding caused by the reopening of the hospitality industry, and students once again attending classes. 

    This date was picked to coincide with the beginning of the school holidays, which traditionally marks a slowdown in activity and frequentation in the centre. 

    However, “a mask must always be worn in places covered by the ministerial decree, in particular places accessible to the public, shops, administrations and public transport (as well as at bus stops),” the City of Liège concluded.

    Saturday 26 June also marks the day that cultural venues will be able to reopen their doors, provided that they comply with sanitary conditions, such as a limited number of seats, and after receiving authorisation from the local authorities. Managers are therefore required to complete a CIRM (Covid Infrastructure Risk Model) form. 

    As it stands, the City of Liège has received complete files for four cultural establishments, namely the Théâtre de Liège, the Trocadero, the Opéra Royal de Wallonie (ORW) and the Orchestre Philharmonique Royal de Liège (OPRL).

    In most of the country, the federal rules state that a mask is still compulsory in shops, stations and on public transport, as well as on all markets and events, in cinemas, theatres, and during worship services.

