   
Swimmers flock to polluted waters by Ghent quay
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 17 June, 2021
Latest News:
Swimmers flock to polluted waters by Ghent quay...
Belgium called to restrict UK travel to keep...
Speed camera tolerance margins will be abolished...
Jail means jail: Van Quickenborne gets tough on...
1,100 e-scooters: Belgium’s newest rental company lands in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 17 June 2021
    Swimmers flock to polluted waters by Ghent quay
    Belgium called to restrict UK travel to keep out Delta variant
    Speed camera tolerance margins will be abolished
    Jail means jail: Van Quickenborne gets tough on offenders
    1,100 e-scooters: Belgium’s newest rental company lands in Brussels 
    Belgian automakers suspend production again as chip shortage continues
    Belgium and Luxembourg consider creating a joint battalion
    Consultative Committee will meet at 2:00 PM tomorrow
    Revealed: Flemish government knew about PFOS problem in 2017
    Four medical centres in Brussels to vaccinate their patients, without appointment
    ‘Missed opportunity’: EU travel certificates criticised for lack of uniformity
    Over half of all people living in Belgium partly vaccinated
    Why did Betelgeuse go dim? Stardust, say Leuven astronomers
    The Recap: Sending Tourists & Parcels
    Face masks and social distancing should be gone by 1 September, says Jambon
    Belgian Covid Certificate for travel available from today: how does it work?
    Belgian company joins plan to launch night train to Berlin, Amsterdam, Prague
    Over 45,000 under-41s register for Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Flanders
    Belgium joins Ocean Plastics Charter
    New-season maatjes: Tough year, but a delicious result
    View more
    Share article:

    Swimmers flock to polluted waters by Ghent quay

    Thursday, 17 June 2021

    Photo from Google Maps.

    The Houtdok docks in Ghent at a former industrial site has become a hotspot for swimmers for the second summer in a row, even though swimming is forbidden there due to health risks.

    There are dangerous objects at the bottom of the water in the quay, along with e-coli bacteria and a dangerous undertow current.

    But none of that – nor the signs that explicitly say swimming is forbidden – stops large groups of people from taking a dip in the waters there, De Standaard reports.

    On Wednesday afternoon, dozens or possibly even hundreds of people visited the site to swim, according to the newspaper.

    Extra signage was even added to the site in the hopes of deterring people from diving into the water there, emphasising the presence of e-coli bacteria.

    Last year, police and even the fire brigade were regularly called to the Houtdok site, but they’ve been too busy breaking up fights in nearby Blaarmeersen lately to pay much mind to the illegal swimming.

    The Houtdok site is managed by a Flemish water agency, which has always said the water is too polluted to allow swimming.

    They plan to eventually construct a marina there.

    The Brussels Times