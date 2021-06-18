Police on lookout for drunk drivers as measures ease

The federal police announced on Friday that officers will be out in force across Belgium this weekend to crack down on those driving under the influence, especially in light of the reopening of bars and the ongoing Euros.

The alcohol-free weekend will start on Friday at 6:00 PM and will last until Monday 21 June at 6:00 AM. The 119 local police areas and the federal traffic police will carry out checks on the country’s roads and motorways.

The checks are part of the annual BOB (designated driver) summer campaign, which this year is focused on the many potential elements coming together due to Belgium’s deconfinement.



“The reopening of the Horeca sector, the enlargement of the authorised guest bubble, the organisation of the Euro football tournament, etc. are all potential opportunities to celebrate,” explains the police website. “During the last World Cup, a statistical analysis carried out by the Vias Institute showed that the number of accidents doubled in the hour following the Red Devils’ matches,” it adds.

At the heart of this action is the aim to make drivers aware of the dangers of driving under the influence. In addition, the police remind people that there are alternatives to driving under the influence of alcohol, such as designating a BOB (designated driver), consuming alcohol-free cocktails or spending the night where you are drinking.

An ongoing competition organised by the Vias Institute this summer also seeks to reward those who follow the rules with prizes (barbecues, Bob gadgets). Participants have to do is post a photo on social networks that highlights the indispensable role of Bob with the hashtag #monBOBestTOP.

The most original photos will be selected.