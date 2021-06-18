   
Police on lookout for drunk drivers as measures ease
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 18 June, 2021
Latest News:
Police on lookout for drunk drivers as measures...
Search ongoing for people under debris of partially...
EU expert travel advice: Continue to wear masks...
Tonight: Party to celebrate campaign that saved 82...
Belgium launches anti-money laundering initiative...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 18 June 2021
    Police on lookout for drunk drivers as measures ease
    Search ongoing for people under debris of partially collapsed school in Antwerp
    EU expert travel advice: Continue to wear masks and keep the distance during air travel
    Tonight: Party to celebrate campaign that saved 82 Brussels cafes
    Belgium launches anti-money laundering initiative
    Leak of caustic chemical at 3M in February this year
    First reports of oak processionary caterpillars in Antwerp
    Over 20,000 reports of illegal dumping in Brussels last year
    Belgium in Brief: Supporting Local (Football)
    Tui scraps package tours outside Europe this summer
    De Croo calls for sanctions against Hungary: ‘No place for homophobia’ in the EU
    Brussels to open up vaccination to all adults, under -16s can register on waiting list
    Delta variant ‘could become dominant’ in Belgium, Van Gucht warns
    House approves extension of bereavement leave
    Belgium no longer red on European coronavirus travel map
    Antwerp’s foundling hatch has a new occupant – baby Finn
    Belgium ranked 18th for childcare and parental leave
    Cancellation of Tomorrowland: politicians working on possible solutions
    Belgium’s Consultative Committee: What’s up for discussion?
    Brussels government will not appeal STIB headscarf ruling
    View more
    Share article:

    Police on lookout for drunk drivers as measures ease

    Friday, 18 June 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    Credit: Belga

    The federal police announced on Friday that officers will be out in force across Belgium this weekend to crack down on those driving under the influence, especially in light of the reopening of bars and the ongoing Euros.

    The alcohol-free weekend will start on Friday at 6:00 PM and will last until Monday 21 June at 6:00 AM. The 119 local police areas and the federal traffic police will carry out checks on the country’s roads and motorways.

    The checks are part of the annual BOB (designated driver) summer campaign, which this year is focused on the many potential elements coming together due to Belgium’s deconfinement.

    Related News

     

    “The reopening of the Horeca sector, the enlargement of the authorised guest bubble, the organisation of the Euro football tournament, etc. are all potential opportunities to celebrate,” explains the police website. “During the last World Cup, a statistical analysis carried out by the Vias Institute showed that the number of accidents doubled in the hour following the Red Devils’ matches,” it adds. 

    At the heart of this action is the aim to make drivers aware of the dangers of driving under the influence. In addition, the police remind people that there are alternatives to driving under the influence of alcohol, such as designating a BOB (designated driver), consuming alcohol-free cocktails or spending the night where you are drinking.

     

    An ongoing competition organised by the Vias Institute this summer also seeks to reward those who follow the rules with prizes (barbecues, Bob gadgets). Participants have to do is post a photo on social networks that highlights the indispensable role of Bob with the hashtag #monBOBestTOP.

    The most original photos will be selected.