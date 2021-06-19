Number of Covid patients in hospital now lower than 600

The number of patients currently in hospital due to coronavirus infections in Belgium has dropped to its lowest point since September last year, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute published on Saturday morning.

Between 9 and 15 June, an average of 600.1 new coronavirus infections were detected per day, down by 44% compared to the previous week. This number this week dropped below 700 for the first time in months.

Meanwhile, the daily average of testing over the past week decreased by 9% (an average of 39,056.3 tests were carried out) with a positivity rate of 2.0% (down by 1.1%).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,078,251 cases of coronavirus infection have been diagnosed in Belgium.

During the same period, an average of 6 people died per day from the virus (down by 46% from the previous week), bringing the total to 25,117 deaths since the start of the pandemic in Belgium.

Between 12 and 18 June, there was an average of 30.7 new hospital admissions per day due to the coronavirus, a 46% decrease compared to the previous reference period. This figure also reached its lowest point since September this week.

On Friday, a total of 555 people were in hospital as a result of the coronavirus (43 more than on Thursday), of whom 236 (-11) people were being treated in intensive care, and 138 (-3) were on a ventilator.

The incidence, which indicates the average number of new cases per day per 100,000 inhabitants, has more than halved since the last 14-day period and has now reached 102.3.

The reproduction rate of the coronavirus in Belgium is continuing to drop and now sits at 0.71. While this number remains below 1, which it has for over two months, it means that the epidemic gradually slowing down.

As of Friday, 65.4% of the adult population in Belgium had received the first injection of a coronavirus vaccine. This figure equates to over six million people.

Of these, 3,407,975 people (37% of the adult population in Belgium) have received a second dose and are now considered fully protected.

