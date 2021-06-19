King Philippe to visit Antwerp accident site...

King Philippe of Belgium will make a visit on Saturday afternoon to the site in the Nieuw Zuid district in Antwerp, where the construction of a new school partially collapsed on Friday.

Antwerp Mayor Bart De Wever spoke to the King over the phone yesterday. King Philippe expressed his condolences for those affected and wished for a prompt recovery of those who have been injured.

He also expressed gratitude to the rescue crews for all their efforts.

A second person was confirmed dead on Saturday morning. Rescue efforts are still currently taking place.

