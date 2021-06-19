The Royal Meteorological Institute, IRM, has issued a countrywide storm warning for Saturday night, placing all of Belgium’s provinces under an orange alert from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sunday.

“Heavy rain is forecast with these very powerful storms,” the IRM said in its Saturday afternoon update, noting that the precipitation could amount to “10 to 30 l/m2 of rain in very little time,” and even “exceed 40 l/m2 in many areas.”

“There is also a risk of hail, and strong gusts of wind are not to be excluded,” it added.

The south of the country will probably experience similar weather during the night of Sunday to Monday, IRM warned.

The Brussels Times