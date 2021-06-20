Firefighters tackle storm damage in Luxembourg...

Firefighters went into action about 100 times in Luxembourg due to the storm that lashed the province in the night of Saturday to Sunday, the Luxembourg Emergency Zone indicated on Sunday morning.

The storm raged over the entire province, downing trees, breaking off branches, snapping cables and, in a few cases, flooding basements. Areas in which the firefighters had to intervene included the locality of Bras, in Libramont commune, where the roof of a house was ripped off.

The storm reached peak intensity between 9.30 p.m. and 1.00 a.m.

The emergency services were still hard at work on Sunday morning.

The Brussels Times