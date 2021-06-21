   
Leuven abolishes face mask obligation from Friday
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 21 June, 2021
Latest News:
Leuven abolishes face mask obligation from Friday...
Jürgen Conings: Suicide confirmed as cause of death...
Pandemic drives many Belgians to the stock market...
One-third of Covid tests taken in Brussels are...
Italy mostly green on European travel map, only...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 21 June 2021
    Leuven abolishes face mask obligation from Friday
    Jürgen Conings: Suicide confirmed as cause of death by public prosecutor
    Pandemic drives many Belgians to the stock market
    One-third of Covid tests taken in Brussels are travel-related
    Italy mostly green on European travel map, only Netherlands still fully red
    Three tunnels in Brussels’ North Quarter to get facelift
    EU lessons learnt on COVID-19 useful for next pandemic
    Belgium in Brief: Summer Is Here?
    Glyphosate ‘is not carcinogenic,’ concludes major study
    ‘Book your test now’: extra Covid test centres for travellers open in Antwerp
    Number of local coronavirus infections in Cornwall soared in days following G7 summit
    Diesel prices rise for the 7th time in a row
    Belgium bans UK travellers over Delta fears
    Traffic chaos in Brussels tunnels due to false alarm
    ‘Belgium is relaxing measures too quickly,’ Vlieghe warns
    New energy supplier enters the Belgian market
    Almost 660,000 people in Flanders to be vaccinated this week
    Jürgen Conings found dead in Hoge Kempen National Park
    Jürgen Conings: Autopsy results expected today
    Fewer than 500 new coronavirus cases on average per day
    View more
    Share article:

    Leuven abolishes face mask obligation from Friday

    Monday, 21 June 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Laurie Dieffembacq/Belga

    Wearing a face mask in the Leuven city centre will no longer be mandatory from Friday 25 June, the city council announced on Monday.

    Until now, wearing a face mask was still necessary in the area around the train station, on the Bondgenotenlaan, the Diestsestraat and some surrounding streets.

    “As we expected and hoped, the figures are evolving favourably,” mayor Mohamed Ridouani said. “For the first time this year, we are under 20 infections per week, which means that the virus circulation is low.”

    “Additionally, in the course of the week, more than 70% of the adult population of Leuven will have been vaccinated at least once,” he added. “As a result, we can abolish the face mask zone.”

    The general obligation to wear a face mask in public was already lifted in the Brussels-Capital Region in early June, and the same measure is being relaxed in Halle and Vilvoorde, both just outside of Brussels.

    In Halle, the obligation will expire tomorrow/Tuesday, when people will no longer have to wear a mask in the shopping streets, on the Grote Markt and on the Stationsplein, unless it is busy. In Vilvoorde, same rules have been in force since Saturday 19 June.

    As in all other Belgian towns and municipalities, however, the federal measures remain in force – meaning that masks still have to be worn in shops, on public transport and in stations, among other places.

    An overview of where wearing a face mask is still mandatory in the Brussels-Capital Region can be found here.