   
Internet subscriptions 30% more expensive in Belgium than in neighbouring countries
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 24 June, 2021
Latest News:
Internet subscriptions 30% more expensive in Belgium than...
PFOS: Clean-up agreement with 3M is not legal,...
Belgian banking will soon be done at the...
Belgium named twice in 50 best pizzerias in...
60% of coronavirus vaccine doubters changed minds, survey...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 24 June 2021
    Internet subscriptions 30% more expensive in Belgium than in neighbouring countries
    PFOS: Clean-up agreement with 3M is not legal, says MP
    Belgian banking will soon be done at the newsagent
    Belgium named twice in 50 best pizzerias in Europe
    60% of coronavirus vaccine doubters changed minds, survey shows
    Belgian and French police join to fight human traffickers
    Brussels approves plans for sustainable ‘climate’ district near canal
    Quarantine after high-risk contact scrapped for fully vaccinated people
    Court overturns murder sentence on former MP and lover
    Average daily deaths as a result of coronavirus drops below six
    The Recap: Belgian Pizza, Bpost & British TV
    Tomorrowland cancels this year’s edition, postpones festival to 2022
    Brussels stops giving AstraZeneca vaccine to new people
    Brussels lights up with rainbows after UEFA bans Munich protest
    Threshold for next relaxations reached: 70% of population received first vaccine
    Bpost offers service for registered mail to be delivered without signature
    Pukkelpop urges young people to get Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine
    Belgium in Brief: People Watch What They Watch
    Over 1,000 people in Belgium, including 234 women, applied to become astronaut
    Netherlands now considers Belgium yellow travel zone, Brussels still orange
    View more
    Share article:

    Internet subscriptions 30% more expensive in Belgium than in neighbouring countries

    Thursday, 24 June 2021

    Credit: Plan Images/ Unsplash

    Surfing the internet is more expensive in Belgium than in many other European countries, a study by Belgian consumer protection association Test Achats, which analysed the Internet-only and combination subscriptions in eight countries, found.

    The analysis found that Internet-only subscriptions are up to 30% more expensive in Belgium as opposed to other countries and that Belgian providers are less likely to offer promotions on Internet-only subscriptions, whilst those in neighbouring countries give up to 50% discount for this for periods of 6 to 12 months.

    “It’s a pity, because this is exactly the segment that will grow even more in the coming years, thanks to increased homeworking and popular streaming services,” Test Achats said in a press release. 

    In Belgium, an Internet-only subscription costs between €30 to €40 for a download speed of up to 100 Mbps. In Portugal, where the cheapest subscriptions were found, this can be up to 87% less expensive than in Belgium.

    Calling and watching television is also more expensive in Belgium.

    For 3Play bundles, which includes a fixed telephone line, internet and television, the average cost in Belgium is around €73, which is “considerably more expensive than in neighbouring countries, the UK (where they are usually around €45 to €50) and a number of southern European countries such as Spain and Italy,” according to Test Achats.

    In France, for example, these packages can be up to 59% cheaper.

    The association said this could be explained by looking at competition – in Belgium, there are just five providers, fewer than in other countries – and that they offer better discounts.

    It added that the arrival of Dutch operator Youfone on the Belgian market may bring some relief, as this will result in more competition.

    When it comes to bundles which also include a mobile phone subscription, the average monthly price in Belgium is €98 (for 2 SIM cards) and €127 (including 4 SIM cards).

    Although this is more expensive than in most European countries, these packages can be a few euros more expensive in the Netherlands and Germany, but they are slightly less popular in these countries.

    “In this market, a fourth player that would also serve cable from a mobile presence seems necessary to us in view of lower prices for consumers,” said Simon November, spokesperson of Test Achats.

    It is advised to compare the prices between providers and bundles before signing up for a new subscription.

    The Brussels Times