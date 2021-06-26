   
Weather: IRM warns of heavy storms on Sunday
Saturday, 26 June, 2021
    Weather: IRM warns of heavy storms on Sunday

    Sunday, 27 June 2021

    Credit: Belga

    Belgium could experience stormy weather on Sunday afternoon and evening, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute, IRM.

    Rainstorms coming in from France could envelop the entire country, IRM warned in an update on Saturday evening, noting that the showers may be quite intense.

    Some areas may see hail and strong gusts of wind, in addition to sudden downpours, it added.

    The weather should be calm during the night of Sunday to Monday. However, more storms are to be expected on Monday morning, the IRM forecasted.

