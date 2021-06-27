   
New from 1 July: Brussels and Flanders set their road taxes
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 27 June, 2021
Latest News:
New from 1 July: Brussels and Flanders set...
New Common Agricultural Policy: How greener will it...
UK Health Secretary resigns after flouting coronavirus regulations...
Step 2 of Belgium’s summer plan: what changes...
Belgian (21) under house arrest in Italy after...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 27 June 2021
    New from 1 July: Brussels and Flanders set their road taxes
    New Common Agricultural Policy: How greener will it be?
    UK Health Secretary resigns after flouting coronavirus regulations
    Step 2 of Belgium’s summer plan: what changes today?
    Belgian (21) under house arrest in Italy after fatal boat incident
    Antwerp fashion house Ann Demeulemeester leaves for Italy
    Covid-19: No more updates on Sunday and Monday
    Weather: IRM warns of heavy storms on Sunday
    Coronavirus: Delta variant kills two in southwest France
    All Brussels residents can get vaccinated without appointment from Thursday
    Belgium’s entry ban for travellers from 24 countries comes into force today
    Belgium’s free PCR tests can be requested from today: how it works
    Romelu Lukaku feels he’s now one of the world’s best strikers
    KANAL museum cleans up its mess and appoints an artistic director
    Netherlands relaxes coronavirus measures, opens nightclubs
    Euro 2020 host city Saint Petersburg records Russia’s highest Covid death toll
    Germany bans almost all arrivals from Portugal and Russia
    Without new investment, night trains face a limited lifespan
    Weather: wet Saturday, mostly dry Sunday
    Brussels residents can get vaccinated at Heysel without appointment this weekend
    View more
    Share article:

    New from 1 July: Brussels and Flanders set their road taxes

    Sunday, 27 June 2021

    Stock photo © PxHere

    The Brussels-Capital Region and Flanders will index the kilometre taxes in their regions from the 1st of July, after Wallonia had already done so on 1 January.

    The new tariffs will apply to Belgian and foreign heavy-duty trucks with a maximum authorised mass (MAM) of over 3.5 tonnes, as well as Category N1 tractors for semi-trailers with chassis code BC.

    The rate per kilometre on toll roads depends on the region, the vehicle’s MAM, and its euro emission standard. It is based on three MAM categories – over 3.5 tonnes to 12 tonnes, over 12 tonnes to 32 tonnes, and over 32 tonnes – and seven euro emission standards. The higher the euro standard and the lower the MAM, the better the rate.

    The new tariffs will be automatically updated in the onboard unit (OBU) software of the service providers accredited for the kilometre tax.

    The Brussels Times