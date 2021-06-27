   
Storm alert: 1722 hotline activated
Sunday, 27 June, 2021
Storm alert: 1722 hotline activated...
Brussels: Nearly 2,000 job appointments scrapped because of...
Rainbowgate at Euro 2020: sponsors showcase LGBTQ colours...
‘Full understanding’ for Tomorrowland, but Pukkelpop will go...
Belgium-Portugal tonight: here’s how you can watch the...
    Storm alert: 1722 hotline activated

    Sunday, 27 June 2021

    © Belga

    The Home Affairs Department activated the 1722 hotline on Sunday, following storm warnings by the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

    The 1722 line is meant to ease pressure on the 112 emergency hotline so that people whose lives may be in danger are not forced to wait. It is not an emergency number, but one used for interventions, if required, by the fire service.

    “The 1722 number is activated preventively when a storm or heavy rains are announced,” the Home Affairs Department explained on Sunday. “The activation has nothing to do with the seriousness of the warning and the potential amount of damage.”

    The Brussels Times