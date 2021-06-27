The Home Affairs Department activated the 1722 hotline on Sunday, following storm warnings by the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

The 1722 line is meant to ease pressure on the 112 emergency hotline so that people whose lives may be in danger are not forced to wait. It is not an emergency number, but one used for interventions, if required, by the fire service.

“The 1722 number is activated preventively when a storm or heavy rains are announced,” the Home Affairs Department explained on Sunday. “The activation has nothing to do with the seriousness of the warning and the potential amount of damage.”

