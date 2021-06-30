   
Employment: working in the black was halved by Covid
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 30 June, 2021
Latest News:
Employment: working in the black was halved by...
Fewer than four coronavirus deaths per day on...
Brussels’ uphill battle to get its population vaccinated...
Flemish residents can now travel to Spain without...
‘Heroic’: three Brussels youths rescue residents from burning...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 30 June 2021
    Employment: working in the black was halved by Covid
    Fewer than four coronavirus deaths per day on average
    Brussels’ uphill battle to get its population vaccinated
    Flemish residents can now travel to Spain without Covid test or certificate
    ‘Heroic’: three Brussels youths rescue residents from burning building
    Europe’s largest food market to open in Brussels
    New Brussels Airport tool makes holiday departures easier and safer
    In Photos: 100 women working during the pandemic
    Belgium’s free PCR tests for travellers can also be taken by GPs
    €350 fine for wearing bikini or going shirtless in Blankenberge
    Belgium in Brief: A Vaccine Hangover
    Third Covid-19 vaccine shot probably not needed after all, research shows
    Four migrants on hunger strike in Brussels sew mouths shut
    3M comments on pollution scandal: ‘We will accept our responsibilities’
    80% of doctors in Belgium want compulsory vaccination for health care workers
    Around 20 new coronavirus hospitalisations on average per day
    The Recap: Vaccinations For Vacationers
    EU watchdog: Insufficient transposition of legislation results in unlevel playing field against money laundering
    Over 3.8 million Belgians watched the Red Devils beat Portugal
    Interval of up to 45 weeks between two doses could further boost AstraZeneca efficacy
    View more
    Share article:

    Employment: working in the black was halved by Covid

    Wednesday, 30 June 2021

    By Alan Hope

    © Rawpixel

    Working in the black – working without declaring the income – was cut in half during the Covid-19 epidemic, according to research from the university of Leuven.

    Working in the black – effectively, tax evasion – was often jokingly referred to as Belgium’s national sport. The practice has been on the wane, however, since 2004, with the introduction of service cheques, which offer a cashless method of payment for all kinds of home help: cleaning, ironing, shopping, transport and so on.

    The employer, or householders, buys the cheques at the legally-set cost (currently €9 for one hour of work), and uses them to pay the employee. They in turn can redeem the cheques at the agency which employs them. Tax is paid at source, and the money received by the employee is their own.

    In the meantime, the employer can set off the service cheques against their own tax bill, cutting the cost on average to €6.30 an hour.

    According to the KULeuven research, led by professor of economic sociology Stef Adriaenssens, the cheques have served their purpose in reducing the amount of tax evasion in the sector concerned.

    We see that undeclared work has really decreased a lot thanks to the service cheques,” he said. “That is what our study clearly shows. The introduction of the service vouchers has probably led to a halving of the black market.”

    The conclusion is tentative, simply because of the nature of tax evasion. And undeclared working still goes on, even in the housework sector.

    That mainly happens with people who have been employing someone for a long time to clean,” Adriaenssens told the VRT. There is often a good relationship between both parties, ensuring confidentiality, and employers are satisfied with the work delivered and may not wish the worker to leave if they insist on using service cheques.

    But what the state gains in tax paid, the system of service cheques has costs of its own. In Flanders alone, the research shows, the Flemish government paid €1.1 billion for the system.

    Nota bene: The regional government do not recoup the income tax paid through the system, which goes to the federal government, and only comes back to the regions indirectly.

    That’s a lot of money. But of course there are also a number of advantages: reducing undeclared work, offering jobs because there are 90,000 people who find a job in the service voucher sector. It remains an expensive story, but the effectiveness is really great,” Prof. Adriaenssens said.