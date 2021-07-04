   
Motoring organisation urges caution on holiday highways
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 04 July, 2021
Latest News:
Motoring organisation urges caution on holiday highways...
Russian ransomware attack under way, Centre for Cybersecurity...
Slovenia’s first scandal...
Covid-19: Experts expect fourth wave at the end...
122 athletes selected to represent Belgium in the...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 04 July 2021
    Motoring organisation urges caution on holiday highways
    Russian ransomware attack under way, Centre for Cybersecurity warns
    Slovenia’s first scandal
    Covid-19: Experts expect fourth wave at the end of summer or autumn
    122 athletes selected to represent Belgium in the Olympics
    Brussels region to release new local tourism cycle routes every weekend
    Brussels in need of a ‘toilet plan,’ says local NGO
    Brand new Tesla bursts into flames with driver at the wheel
    Paris threatens to ban e-scooters following fatal accident and mounting criticism
    Belgium-Italy: Vertonghen rueful that his error led to first Italian goal
    The end of 9-5: Colruyt and unions agree to off-hours test
    Facebook tests new feature alerting users to extremist content
    Belgium-Italy: Jérémy Doku worked hard, but in vain
    Belgium-Italy: “We tried everything,” says Kevin de Bruyne
    Construction developers and unions clash over building site register plan
    COVID-19: WHO recommends tests in schools to avoid distance education
    SNCB starts new express line to the Belgian coast
    Chaos and plunder follow Belgium’s Euro2020 defeat
    5,000 new hotel rooms planned in Brussels, Antwerp and Ghent
    Covid-19: New cases rise for the first time since March
    View more
    Share article:

    Motoring organisation urges caution on holiday highways

    Sunday, 04 July 2021

    By Alan Hope

    © Belga

    The motoring organisation VAB has urged its members to exercise caution on the roads this holiday season, and not to be rushed by a concern for Covid-19 measures.

    The months of July are always a tough time on Europe’s roads, first with holidaymakers rushing to get to their destination, and then rushing to get back.

    This year, however, the pressure is even greater. People have not been able to go on holiday since 2020, if they were even able to do so then. Now, with safety measures at home all but dismantled, the desire to be let off the leash is unbearable.

    One additional source of concern this year is the corona passport, according to Joni Junes of the VAB, speaking to VRT News.

    The vaccination certificate issued in the EU is permanent for those who are fully vaccinated. For others, depending on their destination, the rules require tourists to show proof of an infection and recovery (which confers antibody protection) or a recent negative PCR test.

    The problem is, how recent is recent? Do you have time to take the test, get the result, then pack up the car and kids and make it to Portugal within the validity of the test?

    “Some people with minor car troubles now continue to drive on, because they have to be in the destination country on time due to the validity of the PCR tests,” said Junes. “It can be dangerous if you drive too long with a warning light. If a light comes on, get help as soon as possible.”

    Another problem is that people on a long drive south may not feel able to take enough rest on the way.

    “People no longer want to stay overnight en route and drive on for longer. Insufficient breaks and continuing to drive for a long time is extra dangerous when you undertake such a long drive.”

    Tourists heading for Spain know they no longer have to show a PCR test result, so they may be discouraged from overnighting in France on the way, another dangerous temptation.

    Yesterday, the first major day of holiday departures, saw Europe’s main roads colour orange, for medium traffic density, with some blockages at the usual notorious bottlenecks.

    “Although it was not that bad to leave today,” Junes said. “Those who had to go to Austria via Germany had bad luck due to a combination of road works and accidents.”